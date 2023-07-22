Liverpool writer Ian Doyle claims that the Reds are not signing midfield players because they want to promote youngster Stefan Bajcetic to the first team.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson set to depart Anfield, the club could fall short in midfield options. Fabinho is set to join Al-Ittihad, while the England international has been linked with a move to Al-Ettifaq (via Football 365).

Despite the Merseyside outfit's loss in midfield, Doyle is of the opinion that the club could prefer Bajcetic over potential new signings.

The club has been heavily linked with Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who plays in the number six position. The Reds are also reportedly interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure (via Football 365).

Addressing the issue, Doyle said (via TBR):

"The problem you have is, don’t forget you have Bajcetic. He’s a youngster they really like. Liverpool have the benefit of seeing him play and he knocked Fabinho out of the team in January and February, that tells you the potential he has and what he can achieve. They don’t want to block his path. I can’t see them signing someone like Doucoure and Lavia because that would just block Bajcetic completely."

The 18-year-old had his breakout campaign last year. He made 11 appearances in England's top flight despite suffering from an abductor muscle problem towards the end of the season.

The teenager missed 12 games due to the injury but registered his first-ever senior team goal against the club's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Pundit says he sees Barcelona legend in Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic in action

Football pundit Jamie O’Hara has compared Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic to Barcelona legend Xavi. The youngster impressed during his 11 appearances in the Premier League and four in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Speaking about the teenage midfielder and his mannerisms while playing, O'Hara told talkSPORT (via TBR):

"I grew up watching Xavi and Paul Scholes. I used to watch videos of them all the time, constantly. The way they would receive the ball. If you’re a young midfielder, watch that Liverpool midfielder."

“If you watch him play on the half turn, he is like a little young Xavi in there."

The 18-year-old could see regular minutes with the Premier League outfit should the club choose not to sign a number six.