"They haven't done any tests" - Inter Miami star provides Lionel Messi injury update after penalty shootout win against Necaxa

Inter Miami star Telasco Segovia provided an update on Argentine maestro Lionel Messi's injury during the Herons' penalty shootout win over Mexican side Necaxa on August 2. The Venezuelan said that the 38-year-old told him he was 'fine,' but the severity of the knock is still to be evaluated. Segovia opened the scoring in the Leagues Cup group stage match with a spectacular strike in the 12th minute. Miami went down to 10 men just five minutes later when Maximiliano Falcon received a straight red card. They conceded two goals and were on the brink of defeat, but Jordi Alba scored in stoppage time (90+2') to tie the game and send it to a shootout. Javier Mascherano's team won 5-4 on penalties, with Luis Suarez netting the winning shot.Although Miami won the game, a significant cause for concern occurred in the 11th minute. Although he rode the contact from Necaxa's Raul Sanchez and Alexis Pena, Messi suffered an injury to his hamstring and was forced off the pitch.After the game, everyone's main concern was the status of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's injury. When asked by the media if he had any information about it, Segovia said (via @Intermiamicfhub on X):&quot;He told me he was fine but they haven't done any tests.&quot;Inter Miami's upcoming fixtures are critical - a Leagues Cup clash against Pumas UNAM (August 6) and an MLS game against Orlando City (August 10), who sit just below them in the Eastern Conference standings. If Messi's injury turns out to be worse than expected, it could seriously hurt the Herons' chances of winning silverware in the 2025 season.&quot;He felt something&quot; - Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano gives update on Lionel Messi's injuryInter Miami manager Javier Mascherano confirmed that the injury Lionel Messi, the superstar forward, sustained against Necaxa was related to his hamstring. The 41-year-old also mentioned that his countryman 'wasn't in pain, but he felt something'.In the 2025 season, Messi has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 24 games across all competitions. His dazzling performances have kept Miami close to the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference and in contention for knockout qualification in the Leagues Cup.Despite the shootout victory (2-2, 5-4 on penalties) over the Mexican team, concerns about the 38-year-old icon's fitness began to grow after the full-time whistle. During the post-match press conference, Mascherano provided an update on the injury, saying (via GOAL):&quot;We won't know anything until tomorrow. Maybe it's not something serious because he wasn’t in pain, but he felt something.&quot;Although it is unclear if Messi will feature, Inter Miami will next be seen in action against Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday (August 6).