“They have done it well” – William Gallas highlights why Lionel Messi must give ‘credit’ to Argentina teammates for 2022 FIFA World Cup run

Former France international William Gallas has claimed that Lionel Messi must 'give credit' to his Argentina teammates for their incredible run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste are in the final of the tournament where they will face reigning champions France on Sunday (18 December).

Messi has confirmed that it will also be his final appearance in the competition and will be keen to bow out with the trophy. The forward has been an integral part of Argentina's run at the FIFA World Cup, scoring five goals and providing three assists in six games.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has a date with destiny Lionel Messi has a date with destiny 🏆 https://t.co/5n3T2rdLvv

However, Gallas, who played for Les Blues at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, feels Messi should also credit his hard-working teammates. In an interview with Genting Casino, he said:

"Messi and Ronaldo are both the best, what they have done in the past is incredible. What Messi has done in this World Cup, though, has been magnificent at 35 years old. However, Messi needs to give credit to his teammates. They have worked hard for him when they have not had the ball."

"They have made more effort because they know Messi does not need many chances to score or assist. The players of Argentina know they have to make sacrifices for Messi. They have done it well, so credit must go to the players of Argentina."

Lionel Messi has made a strong case for being the best player at the tournament and Gallas feels winning the FIFA World Cup would make him the greatest of all time, ahead of Ronaldo. The Frenchman continued:

"If Argentina do win the trophy on Sunday, Messi will, therefore, be the greatest player of all time and Ronaldo will be just behind."

It's a notion that's shared by many, who feel the lack of a World Cup trophy has kept Messi from claiming the 'GOAT' title outright despite all his accomplishments with club and country. However, that could all change on Sunday if Argentina manage to beat Les Blues.

Argentina take on France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina's bid for a third World Cup trophy will be challenged against reigning champions France, who are aiming to become the first nation in 60 years to win the tournament in back-to-back editions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Never before have two club teammates finished 1-2 in the World Cup Golden Boot race. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are tied for most goals at this World CupNever before have two club teammates finished 1-2 in the World Cup Golden Boot race. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are tied for most goals at this World Cup 👀Never before have two club teammates finished 1-2 in the World Cup Golden Boot race. https://t.co/dFcP0xuszZ

The clash also promises an enticing player battle between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom have scored five goals each in Qatar.

With so much quality in both camps, this one promises to be a cracker, as France and Argentina have both bulldozed their way to the FIFA World Cup final.

