"They are downright useless" - Pundit slams two Manchester United stars; urges Ruben Amorim to sign Brentford star

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged the Red Devils to sign Mikkel Damsgaard from Brentford. He believes that the Danish star is better than Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker claimed that Damsgaard has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and could make a big move in the summer. He suggested Arsenal as a possible next club for the Danish star, but believes that Ruben Amorim should consider signing him as well. He said:

“Damsgaard has been absolutely incredible for Brentford. Everyone in England is talking about him, and I think almost all the top clubs have him on their radar. Anything else would surprise me. I can definitely understand if clubs are lining up to sign him. Arsenal could really use a creative player like him. He has been significantly better than Ødegaard this season, and the rest of their midfield is nowhere near creative enough.”

“Man United could also use him in the attacking midfield role, and he would obviously go straight into the starting lineup. Garnacho and Zirkzee have played that position a lot, but they are downright useless. Fernandes is the only creative midfielder, and he would link up well with Damsgaard. Maybe Fernandes could even drop deeper so that Fernandes, Damsgaard, and Amad could all be on the pitch at the same time.”

Mikkel Damsgaard has scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 28 league matches for Brentford this season. He has another goal to him name this season in the Carabao Cup.

Mikkel Damsgaard urged to stay away from 'circus' at Manchester United

Although Paul Parker believes Mikkel Damsgaard would be a good signing for Manchester United, he has warned the Brentford star against joining the Red Devils.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker claimed that the Danish star should speak to his countrymen playing at Manchester United and understand what is happening at the club. He believes that they would urge him to stay away from the club and said

“If I were Damsgaard, though, I would really hesitate before signing with Man United. He can just ask his Danish friends if they enjoy being at the club. They would probably say no and advise him to stay far away from ‘Circus United.’”

Manchester United have not been linked with Mikkel Damsgaard by any media outlets. However, Parker believes the Danish star should be a target, as he would do well with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

