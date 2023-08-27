"They are too easy to play against" - Pundit calls out two Manchester United stars despite their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has criticized Manchester United stars Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro for their performance against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils locked horns with Steve Cooper's men at Old Trafford on Saturday (26 August). Erik ten Hag's men had an awful start to the match after Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly put Forest up 2-0 within the first four minutes.

Christian Eriksen got his name on the scoresheet for Manchester United in the first half. The Red Devils then bounced back in the second half as Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes netted once each, securing all three points.

Despite the Brazilian midfielder's attacking performance, Murphy pointed out his defensive shortfalls, while also calling out Martinez.

The Englishman analysed the poor reactions by United's stuttering defence in response to chances created by Nottingham Forest. Dissecting the goals conveded, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's poor set-up and they find themselves one-nil down. This(second goal) one is lucky how it comes off Boly but Wan-Bissaka is (turned) the wrong way, Casemiro doesn't jump and Dalot loses his man at the back too. They had to chase the game but they didn't defend and they weren't disciplined."

Analysing further goal opportunities created by Nottingham Forest, he added:

"Gibbs-White runs past Martinez and Casemiro, their reactions are really poor and if they were more calm, it could be 3-1. They get away with it. Eriksen, it's too easy to beat him and he's in-behind. Nobody spots the danger and they could be 3-1 down to Forest at home. The only reasons they're not is because the shot hits his man."

Murphy concluded, insisting Manchester United were too easy to play against:

"They're now winning the game and Casemiro isn't discplined, he dives in. Martinez gets the wrong side and the goalkeeper saves him. Although there were some positives, they are too easy to play against and some of it is so easy to fix."

Manchester United secured Casemiro's services from Real Madrid for £70 million and signed Martinez from Ajax for £47 million last summer.

"He played a very good game" - Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United star for performance against Nottingham Forest

Ten Hag spoke highly of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for his performance against Steve Cooper's side.

Marcus Rashford won a penalty in the second half after being bundled near the edge of the box by Danilo, when the scoreline was 2-2, giving the Red Devils the opportunity to grab the match-winner.

Fernandes stepped up to the spot and slotted it into the bottom left corner, completing an emphatic comeback win.

Ten Hag was delighted with the Portuguese midfielder's performance and said after the match (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"In all aspects he played a very good game at the highest level, keeping calm, and emotions under control, using his emotions at the right moment, he was brilliant in attacking, making a difference, so very pleased with his performance."

Fernandes has recorded a goal and an assist each in the first three games of the new season.