"They were an embarrassment" - Alan Shearer rips into 'shambolic' Manchester United stars for their performance against Brighton

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has slammed Manchester United for their 'shambolic' performance in their stunning 4-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils were torn apart by a rampant Seagulls side that struck thrice in 11 second-half minutes after taking the lead before the break.

Moises Caicedo triggered the onslaught with a 15th-minute opener before Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard struck in the first quarter of the second half.

Ralf Rangnick's side were thoroughly outplayed by their hosts on the day, and the defeat officially ended their slim UEFA Champions League hopes. United are now guaranteed their worst ever points tally in the Premier League era.

They've also conceded more goals than any other league campaign.



However, with West Ham United only six points off United in seventh place and have two games in hand, United might miss the UEFA Europa League too.

In his review of United's performance on the BBC's 'Match of the Day' programmme, Shearer ripped into the Red Devils, saying:

“They were shambolic, Manchester United, they were an embarrassment. And if he hasn't already, Ralf Rangnick should get his players in tomorrow and show them the performance from Brighton. Because this is what committed footballers do for their club, their fans, for their teammates and their managers."

Shearer continued:

“They work hard; they are prepared to put a shift in; they are organised, and they are committed. It should be a given, but it's not at Manchester United."

With the defeat, Manchester United have set a club record for most goals conceded in a single top-flight campaign with one game still to go.

They play their last match of the season away at Crystal Palace on May 22.

Manchester United undone by 'magnificent' Brighton

Brighton put on quite a show on Saturday, showing Manchester United how it's done.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Brighton's 4-0 win over Manchester United saw them secure their biggest ever top-flight win in their history, in what was their 356th match at this level. Dreamland. 4 - Brighton's 4-0 win over Manchester United saw them secure their biggest ever top-flight win in their history, in what was their 356th match at this level. Dreamland. https://t.co/sC086SDstH

It was their biggest-ever victory in the English top flight, and Shearer was in awe of their performance. He added:

“They should watch this, because these Brighton players today showed what they should do for their fans. They were magnificent, and some of the football they played was fantastic."

Shearer continued:

“They (United) are totally lost, but what are they doing on the training ground? You have to work on things, and that's what Brighton do. United were an embarrassment to their football club today.”

