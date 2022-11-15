"They have had enough of Ronaldo" - Sky Sports reporter says Manchester United are considering disciplinary action and could sack Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United no longer want Cristiano Ronaldo at the club following his staggering interview with Piers Morgan, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Portugal captain declared in the interview that the club had 'betrayed' him, with several key figures wanting him out of Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to slam the club for not progressing since Alex Ferguson, while also slating former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville. He also took a dig at manager Erik ten Hag, saying that he does not 'respect' the Dutchman.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Cristiano Ronaldo has told Piers Morgan he felt doubted by his Manchester United bosses when he told them his newborn daughter was sick.



@cristiano | @TalkTV | #PMU "They didn't believe that something was going wrong."Cristiano Ronaldo has told Piers Morgan he felt doubted by his Manchester United bosses when he told them his newborn daughter was sick.@cristiano | @piersmorgan "They didn't believe that something was going wrong."Cristiano Ronaldo has told Piers Morgan he felt doubted by his Manchester United bosses when he told them his newborn daughter was [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/Y2jDLFR62J

Writing for Sky Sports, Solhekol claimed that Manchester United have had enough of the forward, as he stated:

"When he was told that he was not starting against Villa in the Carabao Cup clash on November 10, he went to see United's medical department to tell them he was not well. Manchester United have not seen him since. I would not rule anything out at the moment, United will be having talks at the club today (Monday) with senior officials working out what their next move should be.

"Some people are suggesting there are grounds for Cristiano Ronaldo to be… I would not say sacked, but it feels that this is so serious to be saying the kind of things he said and also on the back of the disciplinary issues he has had with the club this season and there is a feeling that enough is enough."

He continued:

"He said in the interview that he has had enough and he is not going to be silent anymore and I think that feeling is shared by United as well, they have had enough of Ronaldo."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager”



Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.



99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this. Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager” Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag feels he has never disrespected Cristiano Ronaldo

Following a turbulent summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a miserable campaign so far, scoring just three times in 16 appearances across competitions.

As reported by Solhekol, the Manchester United boss was baffled by the striker's comments, as the journalist further added:

"As far as Erik ten Hag is concerned, he has never disrespected any player including Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has started four games since he was dropped for the game at Chelsea and he was captain for the league game against Aston Villa on November 6.

"It's the club's problem, not Ten Hag's problem now. It has got so big that it has to be dealt with by owners and senior figures at the club, not something Ten Hag can deal with on his own."

He added:

"It appears that there is no way back for Ronaldo now at United and it's unlikely he'll play for the club again. Everyone at the club has done whatever they can to help Ronaldo but there is only so much they can do."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“That's why I didn't attend the pre-season preparation camp. I had to be there for my family”. Cristiano Ronaldo: “The executives at Manchester United didn't seem to 100% believe my newborn daughter was ill. It's painful because they didn't take my word for it”.“That's why I didn't attend the pre-season preparation camp. I had to be there for my family”. Cristiano Ronaldo: “The executives at Manchester United didn't seem to 100% believe my newborn daughter was ill. It's painful because they didn't take my word for it”. 🔴 #MUFC“That's why I didn't attend the pre-season preparation camp. I had to be there for my family”. https://t.co/fNfYtnJy9l

