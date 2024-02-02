"They are the entertainers this season" - Dimitar Berbatov makes interesting scoreline prediction for Everton vs Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for Spurs' Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 3.

Everton come into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. The clash incredibly ended goalless despite both sides combining for 46 attempts on goal, with the Toffees having 21 of those.

Sean Dyche's side are 18th in the Premier League table and are winless in their last five league games, losing three of them. Meanwhile, Tottenham have won three of their last five league games, drawing and losing one each. Spurs beat Brentford 3-2 at home in their last game and are fourth in the table.

In his column for Metro, Berbatov has backed Everton to hold the north London side to a draw, as he wrote:

"If Everton lose they’ll be in a tough position. They could have won at Fulham but also nearly lost, I’m not sure how that ended 0-0! Goodison Park is a tough place to go to go but Spurs got another win in midweek. They are the entertainers this season. I’ll go for a draw."

Prediction: 1-1

The reverse fixture ended in a narrow 2-1 win for Tottenham at home on December 23. Richarlison (9') and Son Heung-min (18') scored for the hosts while Andre Gomes scored for Everton (82').

Tottenham set to complete their third signing this winter

Tottenham Hotspur were one of the most active clubs in the January transfer window. They signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season. They then beat Bayern Munich to sign defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

Now as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are set to sign highly-rated midfielder Lucas Bergvall. The 18-year-old will sign for the north London side this winter before joining them in the summer. Barcelona were also heavily linked with signing Bergvall but the youngster chose to join Tottenham instead.

The Swedish midfielder came through the academy of IF Bromma before joining Brommapojkarna in the summer of 2022. He then joined Djugården in February 2023, where he's scored three goals and provided an assist in 29 games so far.

Bergvall majorly plays as a central midfielder and is known for his ball-carrying and dribbling ability. As per Romano, Spurs will pay over €10 million to secure the midfielder's services.