"They didn't even know him" - Agent reveals Real Madrid had no idea about superstar forward before beating Barcelona to his signature

Brazilian agent Andre Cury has revealed that Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was a Barcelona fan and was also very close to joining the Catalan side. He added that Los Blancos did not have a clue about the youngster when they invited him to Madrid.

Vinicius was close to joining Barcelona and was in Catalonia when Real Madrid found out about the move. They immediately called his agents and asked the Brazilian to move to Madrid instead.

Cury, who worked on bringing Vitor Roque to Barcelona this week, claimed the agents betrayed the Catalan side despite Vinicius being a fan of the club. He added that they had been working on the transfer for three years and told Cadena SER:

"Everything was arranged and Madrid found out that he was in Barcelona and they invited him to go to Madrid, but in Madrid they didn't even know him. Vinicius went to Madrid because that's what his agents chose. We had been working on the transfer for three years and his agents betrayed us. Vinicius told me that he was cule. He cried after Barca's 6-1 against PSG. That's what he told me, I don't know what he said to others."

The recent comments have come up after the Brazilian mocked Barcelona after Real Madrid signed Arda Guler.

Vinicius Jr confirms he had Barcelona offer before Real Madrid move

Vinicius Jr spoke to AS in 2019 and confirmed that he had offers from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. He claimed that both clubs were keen on signing him and he followed his heart at the end.

The Brazilian added that his father gave him the freedom to pick his next club. He recalled being nervous at his unveiling and said:

"I thought it was not true. I thought they were just rumours from the newspapers. I had proposals from Madrid and Barca, too. My father told me that I had to choose, and I had to follow my heart. [It was] incredible."

He added:

"In Brazil there is nothing like it, it was a very special day. I was very nervous on the day of the presentation because I had to speak Spanish, and I was not yet studying. In addition, Ronaldo came only for the presentation. A football legend like him. I was very happy. It was one of the happiest days of my life."

Vinicius has played 14 matches against the Catalan side, winning seven of those matches, and has scored three goals in them.

