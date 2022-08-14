"They can't even pay their own players" - Rafael van der Vaart says Barcelona should be 'ashamed' of themselves due to faltering financial state 

Former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has torn into Barcelona for being unable to pay their own players.

The Dutchman was on Studio Voetbal on Sunday, where the discussion turned towards the club's poor financial shape. The Blaugrana are in enormous debt right now but have still made a slew of new signings this summer, while forcing many of their first-team stars to reduce their wages.

A combination of expensive flops and exorbitant salaries led to a spectacular implosion of the once great footballing institution, so much so that even Lionel Messi had to leave.

"How on earth can you buy players when you have no money? I find it a disgrace. And Laporta who keeps laughing everywhere with his big head. This man thinks he's the king. But I think he's a bit of an idiot."

Barcelona have sought to rebuild their squad after their underwhelming season last time out. They have made some marquee signings but have had to reduce their wage bill to get them registered.

Gerard Pique recently agreed another salary reduction. The club has now asked Frenkie de Jong to follow suit, else he could be offloaded, which has upset Van der Vaart.

The Dutchman pulled no punches on the Dutch talkshow, claiming the Blaugrana must be 'ashamed' of themselves for being unable to pay the salaries of their players. The 39-year-old said (via VI):

"They should be ashamed of themselves at Barcelona. Is there going to be someone who stands up for the players? Listen Barcelona, this far and no further. This is ridiculous isn't it? They buy players, all nice presentations, but they can't even pay their own players."

Barcelona recently registered four of their five new signings, including Robert Lewandowski, after selling another 25 per cent of their in-house TV company. Jules Kounde, who snubbed Chelsea for them, is still not registered, as the club will need to free up their wage bill to do so.

Barcelona begin new season with frustrating draw

The Blaugrana kickstarted their 2022-23 season in La Liga with a frustrating goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, which also saw Sergio Busquets sent off in stoppage time.

Despite naming a star-studded lineup, Xavi's team were unable to break down the well-drilled visitors. Vallecano have now shut out the Blaugrana for the third league game in a row, having beaten them 1-0 home and away last season.

The Blaugrana dominated the game - 21 shots, six on target and 68% possession - but failed to make that count, as they were plagued by familiar issues.

This was the first time they failed to win their opening league game since the 2019-20 season (lost l-0 vs Athletic Bilbao).

