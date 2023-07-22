“They even stole his shorts” – Inter Miami star opens up on what went down with Lionel Messi’s kit from stunning debut

In the aftermath of Lionel Messi's exhilarating debut for Inter Miami, the tale of what truly transpired in the dressing room is remarkable. Young midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi shared the frenzy that took place after Messi's dramatic free-kick goal in their 2-1 triumph against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The Miami-born 18-year-old revealed the struggle for a memento from Messi's first match. He recounted, echoing the intensity of the moment (via TyCSports):

"Everyone asked for the shirt. They even stole his shorts."

But the narrative of that night was even more personal for Cremaschi. Revealing the bittersweet moment when he was subbed off to make way for the Argentine wizard, Cremaschi shared:

"I'm very happy. I lived a movie. When they took me out, I wasn't a teammate anymore, I was another fan, another fan. I wanted to keep playing with him. When I saw the number I said 'uh, what a pity', but it was a dream to greet him, crazy. I gave him a kiss and said 'give them, Leo'. It's all crazy."

As for Messi's show-stopping goal, Cremaschi narrated his own premonition:

"Before the free kick I said to a teammate: 'This is the way everything starts, this is how the movie starts'. Hopefully it ends in the best way."

Inter Miami are gearing up for their next challenge, setting sights on Tuesday's (July 25) showdown with Atlanta United. All eyes, especially those of Gerardo Martino, will be on Lionel Messi, assessing his readiness for a potential start against Atlanta.

Lionel Messi scores a last-minute free-kick to give Inter Miami the win

Lionel Messi powered in a dazzling free kick in the dying moments to hand Inter Miami a thrilling 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Miami. The hosts, playing in Fort Lauderdale, grappled against a spirited Cruz Azul side that often had them on the ropes. Add to that the cautious approach of integrating Lionel Messi, and it was clear the night might not be an easy one.

The Argentine maestro, even with his glittering pedigree, found real chances hard to come by. Yet, with the game hanging in the balance, Lionel Messi took matters into his own feet. Earning a free kick just beyond the penalty arc, he showcased the class that has defined his illustrious career.

With a sublime left-footed strike, he left both the defensive wall and keeper Andres Gudino grasping at shadows, placing the ball perfectly into the top left corner. The ensuing celebration was electrifying, with a packed stadium erupting in joy.

The win meant more than just three points. For Inter Miami, who had been languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and winless since May 23, this was a revival – a sign of hope.