"They do everything they can to make more money" - Marco van Basten rips into 'idiotic' decision that killed Manchester United squad

Former Netherlands and AC Milan striker Marco van Basten has claimed that Manchester United's pre-season plans spread across the globe are counter-productive to their entire squad.

The Red Devils, who are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table on the back of two successive defeats, traveled to Thailand, Australia and Norway for their pre-season friendlies. The club registered three wins out of six during their preparations last month.

Manchester United opened the 2022-23 Premier League season with a 2-1 loss against Brighton Hove & Albion earlier this month. Erik ten Hag's side failed to bounce back on their trip to London as the club fell to a 4-0 defeat against Brentford on August 13.

Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh Ten Hag horrified by Man United performance v Brentford. Made it clear players have let everyone associated with the club down.



Speaking on Ziggo Sport (via Soccer News), Van Basten pointed out that the Premier League giants' elaborate pre-season plans are directly related to the players' apparent lack of fitness. He said:

"What I find strange is that they make a kind of world trip every year in preparation. That is deadly for the group. It is ridiculous, idiotic. They have to stop that. It's just really bad physically. They're doing everything they can to make more money, but it's nonsense."

Former Chelsea player Ruud Gullit also chimed in with his opinion about the Red Devils' current situation. He said:

"I read the newspapers, there are always ten or twelve articles about Manchester United in. Criticism of the club management? Yes, that's Gary Neville but Neville has built a hotel near the stadium. I don't think they are too happy about that, I think that plays a bit too."

"He keeps insisting that the Glazers have to leave and it is their fault but the players just have to play good football, right?"

Manchester United will next face Liverpool at home on August 22.

Manchester United players involved in dressing room argument before Brentford loss

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Manchester United players were involved in a dressing room row in the aftermath of the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. The report, however, failed to identify the players involved in the incident.

The cliques that proved to be the downfall of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick last season reportedly still exist within the squad. Furthermore, the presence of certain players at the club against their will is said to be affecting morale in the dressing room.

