"They have everything that we need" - Mikel Arteta praises two Arsenal stars following win over Everton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah following their displays in the friendly against Everton.

The Gunners beat Everton 2-0 last night (July 16) at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. It marked their second pre-season victory after their thrilling 5-3 win against FC Nurnberg on July 8.

Jesus, who scored a brace in the Nurnberg clash, continued his positive start to life at Arsenal by opening the scoring against the Toffees in the 33rd minute. Bukayo Saka added a second three minutes later, converting from Gabriel Martinelli's assist.

Nketiah notably came off the bench at half-time to replace Jesus. While the Englishman didn't score, hehad a positive impact on the game, helping the Gunners hold on to their lead till the end.

Speaking after the game, Arteta showered praise on both Jesus and Nketiah. He said (as quoted by Arsenal's official website):

"They have everything that we need. First of all, they are really intense, both of them. They way they can press, the way they can sustain pressure with the opponent is great. Both of them can thread it in behind, which allows people to have spaces inside."

The Spanish tactician added:

"They are really good in link-up play, and both have an eye for goal, which is what the 9s do. But they are not just 9s; they have all the qualities for the way we play; they are fantastic."

"Really sharp, really dynamic" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauds Gabriel Jesus

Arteta had even more praise for Jesus, who has settled in extremely well so far at Arsenal after moving from Manchester City this summer. The Gunners manager said about the Brazilian following the Everton win:

"He looks really sharp, really dynamic. (He’s got) a really good understanding with his teammates straight away. They are looking for him; he’s generating chances, good connections around specific spaces we want to exploit with him especially; and yeah, we’re really happy."

Jesus will look to add to his tally in the Premier League giants' remaining pre-season games. The Gunners take on Major League Soccer (MLS) side Orlando City on July 20 before clashing with Chelsea three days later.

Arteta's side will end their preparations for the 2022-23 season with the Emirates Cup final against Sevilla on July 30. The Gunners will kick off their Premier League campaign on August 6 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

