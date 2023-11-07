“They cannot be an example for young people” - Bojan Krkic shares opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic believes youngsters who aspire to be professional footballers shouldn't look up to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi due to both superstars being extraordinary.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have firmly established themselves as the best footballers of this generation, racking up a total of 13 Ballons d'Or over the years. They even continue to contest the GOAT debate and have a real argument for being the greatest player of all time.

Bojan Krkic advised the next generation who dreamed of becoming professional footballers in an interview with AS. He said (via ITA Sport Press):

"Messi, Ronaldo, but I also say Nadal, are not ordinary cases from which to take inspiration. They cannot be an example for young people because they are "extraordinary." In my opinion that success is only for them, although I must remember that success can have various forms."

Instead, he namedropped Sergio Canales and Joselu:

"For me Sergio Canales is a successful sportsman, because he broke his knee three times and still managed to play for Spain. Or Joselu who at 33 is arrived at Real Madrid."

Krkic had successful stints with Barcelona and Stoke City during his career before playing for Vissel Kobe for two years between 2021 and 2022. He announced his retirement earlier this year at the age of 32, scoring 93 goals in 433 appearances.

When Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller gave his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller opted to select Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate earlier this year in August.

Muller has been involved in his fair share of games against both Ronaldo and Messi for club and country over the years. When asked who he thought the GOAT was, he replied (via Bavarian Football Works):

“Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say ‘I go to the stadium because of his elegance’ and at the same time he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a phenomenal career, scoring 863 goals and providing 246 assists in 1,193 appearances for club and country. He has also won 34 trophies, cementing himself as a football great.

Lionel Messi has also been exceptional, netting 821 goals and registering 361 assists in 1,045 appearances for club and country. He has won 44 major honors, the most in football history.