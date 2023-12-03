"They do face FFP issues" - Financial expert provides worrying update for Manchester United after 'spectacular failure'

According to financial expert Kieran Maguire, Manchester United are walking a financial tightrope and are currently facing FFP issues.

The Red Devils have recorded financial losses in two back-to-back years, including £42 million in 2022-23. This season, the club are on the cusp of elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

Erik ten Hag's side are rock bottom in Group A of the Champions League. They will need to beat Bayern Munich in the final matchday on December 12 and hope for a draw in the other encounter between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray to qualify for the knockout stages.

Elimination from the Champions League would hurt the team financially, as they would miss out on matchday revenues plus significant prize money from UEFA. Maguire thinks that the Glazers could have avoided the situation by injecting money into the club. He also termed Man United's recent player tradings as a failure. The financial expert told Football Insider:

"Manchester United have been a spectacular failure when it comes to player sales over the last decade. Compared to their peer group, they have generated around £500million less than Chelsea and substantially less than Man City and Liverpool."

Kieran Maguire added:

"This has been the main driving force that has led the club to walk a tightrope when it comes to FFP. There is no indication that they will make any significant sales at present so non-participation in the Champions League knockout phases worsens their situation."

Maguire further said:

"The Glazers could provide a £90million boost to the club’s FFP limits, but they have been reluctant to inject new money into the club in the form of shares. So they do face FFP issues, but a result against Bayern Munich in a few weeks could rectify some of them.“

Manchester United's poor run of form continues with defeat against Newcastle United

Manchester United are now winless in back-to-back matches across competitions. After a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul on November 28, the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on December 2.

The Red Devils were outplayed for the majority of the contest and Anthony Gordon scored the winner for the Magpies in the 55th minute. Although the scoreline suggests a close match, the difference between the two teams' quality was massive.

Manchester United found the back of the net in the latter stages of the match, but Antony's strike struck Harry Maguire on the way to goal, who was in an offside position. The Red Devils are now seventh in the league with 24 points from 14 matches.