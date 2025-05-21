"They have failed and I'm tired of it" - Arsenal legend slams Gunners after 5th trophyless season under Mikel Arteta

Emmanuel Petit has slammed Mikel Arteta and claimed that Arsenal have been a failure this season. He believes that the club should have won a trophy this season, and it should have been the UEFA Champions League.
Speaking to Casinozonderlimiet, Petit stated that he is 'tired' of watching Arsenal go trophyless. He believes that the Gunners need to become the team to beat once again and added that they should be the team everyone fears to play against. He said via GOAL:
"After we lost against Paris Saint-Germain, the fans were mocking Arsenal because of that. It's the same in England, you know, Arsenal are a good team, a good club, but everyone says that they are not one of the top clubs in Europe in terms of history. That’s because they have failed and I'm tired of it. This team needs to change the situation and win something, they need to compete until the end and not just at the start."
"They need to get back to the days of 25 years ago and be the team to beat, clubs were scared to play against us and we won titles and got to finals, we put in the steps but that was it. Arsenal need to improve season after season and win the Champions League to prove people wrong."
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League semi-final this season. They are set to finish second in the Premier League once again, and it will be the third time in a row.
Mikel Arteta warned second is not good at Arsenal by Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp has told Mikel Arteta that second is not good enough for Arsenal and they need to win trophies. He added that the performances have not been good enough, which has seen them fall behind Liverpool this season.
He said on Sky Sports:
"There's progression in a lot of aspects at Arsenal but I have no doubt they will see this as the big miss. This is the biggest miss of all because Man City have lost nine matches this season. If you'd have said that was going to happen this season, you'd have said there was only one contender and that was Arsenal."
"To not get closer to Liverpool, the performances haven't been good enough. There's been an over-reliance on set pieces and the quality hasn't been good enough. They need a killer in front of goal. Of the front three, you'd only have confidence in Bukayo Saka taking the chance."
"That's been the difference because Liverpool have four finishers. It's an area they will definitely address this summer. You can dress it up positively if you want but second again, it's not good enough for Arsenal."
The Gunners have not won a trophy in five full seasons under Mikel Arteta. He won the FA Cup trophy months after taking over from Unai Emery, but has managed just two Community Shields since.