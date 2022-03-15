"They have fallen behind" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville explains why owners should go ahead with reported plan of rebuilding Old Trafford

Gary Neville has backed plans to renovate Manchester United's home stadium, Old Trafford. The Red Devils legend believes the current structure has fallen behind the curve and needs to be upgraded.

Last year, Joel Glazer confirmed at a Fans Forum that plans were being implemented to redevelop Old Trafford. Reports emerged last night that the plans were now being finalized, and the entire stadium could be demolished and rebuilt.

While speaking on his Instagram page, Neville was in full support of the redevelopment of the stadium. He added that the club needs to be leading on all fronts, including the infrastructure. He said:

"There is a story emerging from Old Trafford that they might rebuild the entire stadium and I have just been asked what I think of it. I actually think that it would be the right move. I think by the time that they have spent money on Old Trafford, the existing one, then I think you would be better off building a brand new, better, super stadium."

I do think that Manchester United should always be at the forefront of stadiums, have the best facilities and they have fallen behind," he added.

Gary Neville still wants Manchester United owners out

Manchester United fans have been vocal about their owners, and Neville is in the same boat.

The Red Devils legend believes the Glazers are not the ones to lead the club forward, and they should sell the team soon.

"Not particularly, no. I do think it is time for them to sell. They have overstayed their welcome. I think the fact that they said they would engage with the fans about three, four or five months ago and they haven't since is not good enough," said Neville.

I think it would be a breath of fresh air. But I do think the stadium needs redevelopment; it has fallen behind the other stadiums, not just in this country but also in Europe. I do think that they need to rebuild that stadium," he added.

There has been interest in the Red Devils, but the Glazers are unwilling to sell. Reports suggest they have rejected multiple approaches in the last few years.

Edited by Parimal