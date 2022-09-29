“They are fighters, always annoying the defenders, they are very fast and strong in front of goal” – Rivaldo compares ‘similar’ Arsenal and Tottenham stars

Brazil legend Rivaldo has drawn parallels between Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison ahead of this weekend's north London derby.

Arsenal and Tottenham will return to Premier League action following the international break this weekend. The two sides are scheduled to face each other in the north London derby on Saturday (October 1).

The clash at the Emirates Stadium could also see two Brazilian strikers go head-to-head. Jesus is expected to lead the line for the Gunners, while Richarlison is in the mix for a starting berth at Spurs.

Looking forward to the game, Rivaldo pointed out how Richarlison impressed for Brazil during the international break. The Tottenham striker started for Canarinho in both of their friendlies and netted three goals.

Jesus, on the other hand, missed out on a place in Tite's squad despite being in fine form for Arsenal. Nevertheless, Rivaldo expects the Gunners frontman to earn a place in Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"One of the stars of the Brazilian team in the most recent friendlies was Richarlison, who shone in the lead role in attack with three goals, unlike Gabriel Jesus, who this time was left out of the squad."

"Even so, and looking at Gabriel Jesus' current form, I believe that he will be among the squad for the World Cup and will fight directly with Richarlison for a place in the starting XI."

Rivaldo went on to claim that there are similarities between Jesus and Richarlison. The Brazil great pointed out how the Arsenal and Tottenham forwards are quick and determined to find the back of the net. He wrote:

"I see the two players having similar characteristics - they are fighters, always annoying the defenders, they are very fast and strong in front of goal."

Rivaldo further tipped Jesus and Richarlison to battle it out for a starting place in Brazil's team for the World Cup until the last minute. He concluded:

"I think that only in the final few training sessions in Qatar for the World Cup we will have a final decision from Tite on who will start as Brazil's number nine for the opening match against Serbia."

How have Arsenal's Jesus and Tottenham's Richarlison fared this term?

Jesus has established himself as a key player for Arsenal since joining them from Manchester City for £45 million in the summer. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in seven Premier League appearances.

Tottenham, on the other hand, acquired Richarlison's services from Everton for a deal worth £60 million. The Brazilian has scored and assisted two goals each in eight games across all competitions, averaging almost one goal contribution in every 100 minutes.

The Gunners notably sit atop the league table with 18 points from seven matches. Spurs, on the other hand, are yet to taste defeat this term and sit just one point behind their north London rivals.

