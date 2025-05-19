“They have to find them” - Gary Neville names 2 signings Arsenal need this summer to not let fans down 

Gary Neville believes Arsenal need to sign at least a midfielder and a forward this summer. He said that the board will be letting fans down if they don't make some world-class signings.

The Gunners have now gone five years without winning a major trophy. They have challenged for the Premier League title three years in a row but finished second all three times. There have been calls to strengthen their squad, which was tested this season due to injuries.

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 1-0 at home on Sunday to confirm their second place in the Premier League this season. After the game, Gary Neville said (via Football.London):

"It's obvious they don't need to strengthen in that [defence] area. They've got a really good group of defenders there. I think that part of the pitch is fine. They've got some good midfield players, I think Jorginho obviously goes and they need to bring in someone of high quality in that area to go alongside [Martin] Odegaard, [Declan] Rice and [Thomas] Partey and [Mikel] Merino. They've got a good strong group of midfielders, if they bring another one in there."

He added that Arsenal need to prioritize their attack this summer, saying:

"It's that sort of forward area of the pitch where it needs to happen. They've got a really good methodology of play but there's a little bit of spark, a little bit of penetration and a little bit of bite that's missing. It's not easy to identify world-class players who can take them up that extra level but they have to find them.

"Because if they don't they'll be letting the club down, they'll be letting the fans down, they'll be letting themselves down. The manager and coach, he needs arming with a couple of really good forwards, and if he gets that then he's got a real chance. I thought they would've won the title this season, but they haven't done. They have to reflect on that and I'm sure they have done it already."

The Gunners are reportedly set to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer.

Kai Havertz returns as Arsenal beat Newcastle United

With second place up for grabs, Arsenal hosted Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League. The visitors had an excellent start and forced David Raya into multiple good saves. However, they couldn't break the deadlock.

The Gunners then opened the scoring in the 55th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box. Both sides had more chances, but they failed to capitalize on them. Arsenal had 52% possession, but Newcastle made 14 attempts, with five being on target. The hosts, meanwhile, managed 12 attempts with four being on target.

Another big positive for the Gunners from the match was the return of Kai Havertz, who replaced Bukayo Saka in the 76th minute. This was the German's first appearance since February, having injured his hamstring. He is the north London side's top scorer this season with 15 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions.

