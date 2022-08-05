"They are fit enough to start" – Erik ten Hag drops hint on Manchester United duo making it to starting line-up against Brighton

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has said that Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are in contention to start against Brighton Hove & Albion on August 7.

In the ongoing transfer window, the Red Devils have roped in Eriksen on a free transfer and Martinez from Ajax for £57 million.

Eriksen shot to fame in the Premier League during his seven-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur. He has penned a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

After capturing left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, the playmaker became Ten Hag's second signing in the ongoing transfer window.

Meanwhile, Martinez is expected to provide competition to Red Devils captain Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane next season. The 24-year-old penned a five-year contract.

At a pre-match press-conference ahead of Manchester United's season opener, Ten Hag provided an update on the availability of both players. He told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"We need competition in the squad, but also we are going into a long season with a lot of games. We need a lot of good players. They are fit enough to start."

He continued:

"That would be a good situation [to have transfer business done], but I am happy with the squad. I am happy with the signings up until now. We are working altogether. I am happy with the current squad and we need the right players."

When asked whether in-form striker Anthony Martial will miss out on the opening fixture against Brighton, he added:

"Yes. It is always difficult to say with injuries [how long he will be out for]. I hope it is not for too long."

The Red Devils completed their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, July 31. They will hope to get off to a winning start against Brighton in a fixture they won 2-0 last season.

Earlier in July, the club won three, drew two and lost one of their pre-season friendlies.

Paul Merson predicts Manchester United's season opener against Brighton

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal player Paul Merson provided his predictions for the Premier League's first round of fixtures this season. He wrote:

"I think Brighton will go to Old Trafford and take the game to the hosts this week. They're going to keep the ball and try to frustrate Manchester United. I'll back United to win this one because they've got a new manager but I wouldn't be surprised if they drop points here."

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

