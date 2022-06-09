"They have been following for a long time" - Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are keeping tabs on 25-year-old despite Darwin Nunez being the 'priority' 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is currently Liverpool's top 'priority' for the summer transfer window but the Reds are also interested in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The Reds are preparing themselves for multiple departures. The club recently confirmed that Belgian striker Divock Origi is set to leave the club once his contract expires on June 30.

Sadio Mane has been the subject of multiple bids from Bayern Munich. The Senegal international has just one year remaining on his contract with the Reds and could be sold this summer.

Liverpool could, therefore, sign multiple forwards in the summer. Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is believed to be the club's top target. The Reds have begun negotiations with Nunez's agent and Benfica over a move for the Uruguayan.

The Reds have also identified Arnaut Danjuma as a transfer target. The winger scored 16 goals in 34 games for Unai Mery's side last season and helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Romano has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side 'have been following' the forward 'for a long time'. He wrote in column for Caught Offside:

"As of today, Liverpool are leading the race for Darwin Nunez, still waiting to get the deal done. The next few hours will be crucial to understand if Liverpool and Benfica will complete the deal. Liverpool are in negotiations with Darwin Nunez's agent on a five-year contract, they are confident but they are still working in these hours with Benfica to reach full agreement."

"What if the clubs miss out? It's not really in Liverpool's mindset to have a 'Plan B': they identify their target and try in every way to achieve it. I can tell you, however, that one player who they have been following for a long time is Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal."

Arnaut Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth in a deal worth £21 million. The Dutchman was a standout player for the Spanish club last season and has a £38 million release clause in his contract.

Arnaut Danjuma could reject the chance to join Liverpool due to the competition for places

As per Sky Sports, Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is keen to join the Merseyside outfit. The Uruguayan's potential arrival at Anfield will increase the competition for a starting place in the club's starting line-up.

The 22-year-old is expected to team up with Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota in attack, creating one of the best front-line's in world football at the moment.

Arnaut Danjuma could reject the chance to join the Merseyside club as he will not be guaranteed a regular place in the club's starting line-up.

