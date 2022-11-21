"They forget what he has done" - Real Madrid legend defends Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive Manchester United interview 

Former Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has defended his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive interview about Manchester United.

The Spanish goalkeeper has backed the Portuguese skipper to do well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and believes that he still has a few more years to perform at his very best.

In an exclusive interaction with the Spanish outlet MARCA, Casillas discussed football at length and shared his views on different issues. Asked about the recent controversy surrounding Ronaldo and what he thinks about his former teammate's situation, the Spaniard decided to side with the Portuguese legend.

Picking his favorites for the Golden Boot award at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he said:

''It is very difficult. Based on the streak he was on, I would say Benzema, but with the injury now... Let's see what happens. And then Neymar comes out and he can mess it up. Or Messi. O Cristian! It seems that Cristiano has come to the World Cup as a guest and people don't count on him because of all the moves he has at Manchester United, but I do.''

The World Cup-winning Spanish goalkeeper believes that people are wrong in writing off Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup based on his issues at Old Trafford. He believes the United striker will be at his best come Portugal's time to perform at the World Cup.

''When people talk about Cris, they forget what he has done. Come on, he doesn't forget, because he knows what he's done. But I would always like him on my team. Cristiano still has rope to play at the highest level.''

Casillas started his teenage career with Real Madrid in 1997 and became a regular player at the Santiago Bernabeau from the beginning of the 1999 season. He won several titles for his club and country, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph in South Africa, five La Liga trophies, and three Champions League titles.

Ronaldo joined the Spanish giants in the 2009-10 season for a world-record transfer fee at the time of £80 million. He played alongside Casillas until 2015, when the latter joined the Portuguese side Porto in the twilight years of his professional career.

''Focus! Will! Belief!'' - Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's message for Portugal fans after first training session for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has promised his team's fans that they will show a high level of commitment and concentration in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Boas energias, boas sensações, o mesmo empenho e a mesma concentração de que colocamos em cada desafio. Foco! Vontade! Crença! Seja onde for, Portugal, sempre! Boas energias, boas sensações, o mesmo empenho e a mesma concentração de que colocamos em cada desafio. Foco! Vontade! Crença! Seja onde for, Portugal, sempre!🇵🇹🙏🏽 https://t.co/tWgeKBRG3J

The legendary striker also asked the fans to believe in their team as they get ready to face Ghana in their opening match of the biggest football summit in Qatar.

Sharing a picture of his training session at one of the facilities for the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Portugal skipper Ronaldo captioned:

''Good energies, good feelings, the same commitment and the same concentration that we put into each challenge. Focus! Will! Belief! Wherever you are, Portugal, always!''

Portugal has been placed alongside Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the competition. They are one of the leading contenders in the race to win the FIFA World Cup trophy this year with the likes of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Pepe in their team.

