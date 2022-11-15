“They are not my friends” – Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he snubbed Gary Neville handshake before West Ham game

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has defiantly stated that former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney are not his friends.

Ronaldo's comments came during his explosive recent interview with Piers Morgan. He made several stunning claims, including his lack of respect for United boss Erik ten Hag and the state of the club's infrastructure.

One of his comments that got many interested was about Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney. Ronaldo and Rooney formed an incredible strike partnership for Manchester United in the late 2000s before the former left for Real Madrid.

The Englishman recently criticized his former teammate for his antics this season. He claimed that Ronaldo's actions were "not acceptable" (via Sports Mole). Ronaldo hit back at Rooney during his interview with Morgan, saying (as quoted by GOAL):

‘‘I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true.’’

The Portuguese veteran also made headlines before his side clashed with West Ham United last month. Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed former teammate Gary Neville, who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports, prior to kick-off.

Ronaldo stated during the interview (via Metro):

‘‘It’s hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people that played with you, for example Gary Neville as well. People can have their own opinion but they don’t really know what’s going on, for example inside the training ground, and Carrington, and even in my life.’’

When asked by Morgan if he was still friends with Rooney and Neville, the forward responded that he wasn't:

‘‘They are not my friends. It’s easy to criticise, I don’t know if they have a job in television that means they must criticise to be more famous. I really don’t understand.’’

Cristiano Ronaldo shifts focus to 2022 FIFA World Cup with Manchester United future hanging in the balance

The timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan has caught the eye of many.

While the 90-minute-long conversation is set to be released this week, clips from the interview were released on Sunday (November 13). The snippets came just hours after Manchester United won 2-1 away to Fulham without Ronaldo, who didn't make the squad.

It was the final Premier League fixture before club football breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo won't be going near Old Trafford for the next six weeks as he and several other players shift their focus to the tournament in Qatar.

United released a statement on Monday (November 14), which read:

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

It remains to be seen how the situation will pan out, but as things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford seems to be hanging in the balance.

