"They are frightening man" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits Tottenham can 'cause problems' next season

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has backed Tottenham Hotspur to cause plenty of problems next season.

Antonio Conte's side have been one of the busiest clubs in the whole of Europe so far during the summer transfer window. The Lilywhites have already made four signings in the form of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Richarlison.

Ian Wright has admitted that as an Arsenal legend, he feels jealous of rivals Spurs' transfers.

The former England striker has however insisted that Arsenal have done pretty well in the transfer window as well. He told talkSPORT:

“I feel Tottenham are going to cause problems. You can’t not be jealous of that summer, especially coming from the other side of north London.

“They are frightening man. Everything we are doing at Arsenal, and I am putting on as my armour. But we have done this. We have Vieira. We have two number 10’s now. And we are still trying for Tielemans. And we have Gabriel Jesus."

Ian Wright has suggested that Spurs look a lot stronger right now with their new signings and can cause plenty of problems. He added:

“So, you are trying to arm yourself because the Tottenham fans are saying ‘well, we kind of have Bissouma now, Richarlison, Kane, then Bentancur is going to kick in and we have seen what Romero is about’.

“When you look at how Tottenham can flex when they are doing it under this manager, it kind of makes me feel a little bit, you know.”

Tottenham have had a fantastic transfer window so far but Arsenal still have plenty of areas to address

Tottenham have done incredibly well this summer as Daniel Levy looks to back his manager Antonio Conte. Spurs can still make a few more signings before the window eventually slams shut.

As per The Telegraph, they are close to signing Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence.Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet also looks set for a loan spell at the north London club, as reported by The Evening Standard.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have done a pretty decent job of bolstering their squad as well but Mikel Arteta still has plenty of work to do. The Gunners have signed Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Gabriel Jesus so far.

However, the Gunners still need reinforcements in several areas, including central midfield and full-back positions.

