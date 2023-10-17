"They are full of debt” - Journalist claims Liverpool will not be able to sign Arsenal target despite strong interest

Italian journalist Salvatore Biazzo reckons Liverpool will be unable to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea due to their alleged debt.

Osimhen had an explosive 2022-23 season, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances, helping Napoli win the Serie A title. The 24-year-old has shown no signs of stopping this season, netting six goals and one assist in 10 appearances.

Napoli, however, recently mocked their talisman on TikTok which led to rumors stating he may leave the club in the January transfer window. The Nigeria international has caught the attention of various top clubs in the Premier League, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Even though Arsenal and Chelsea remain more likely destinations, Radio Kiss Kiss director Valder De Maggio stated that the Reds are showing interest.

De Maggio said (via Football365):

“There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool for Victor Osimhen. Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not.”

However, Biazzo believes the Reds are full of debt so the move is unlikely to happen. He said (via Sport Witness):

“Liverpool on Osimhen? They are full of debt. We have to understand how Osimhen is psychologically after these family events. Now you also have to deal with the injury. De Laurentiis will want to keep a close eye on his little jewel because there are several problems around him."

He added:

“In the Premier League, there is a fierce fight between different teams with Arsenal, City and Tottenham. Liverpool are a historic side and might want a striker like Osimhen, but I see the financial exposure of English clubs and Liverpool are placed high up in the league of those in debt.”

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota, who can all play up front on any given day. Hence, it's unlikely they would push for a big-money move for Osimhen in January.

Liverpool interested in signing Bayern Munich starlet: Reports

According to journalist Christian Falk (via SportBILD), Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. The player's agents are reportedly not in discussions with the Bavarians over a contract extension with his current deal set to expire in 2026.

The report states that Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the 20-year-old, who has established himself as one of the best young players in Europe. Musiala has scored 32 goals and registered 25 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions.

The Reds bolstered their midfield this summer bringing in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. However, the acquisition of Musiala would most certainly be a statement signing.