"They can't get lazy and just give him a new deal" - Paul Merson urges Arteta to release Arsenal star regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season

Former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson has urged Mikel Arteta to get rid of Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the ongoing season.

Lacazette's contract with the Gunners is set to expire in the summer and there have been no developments with respect to an extension. As things stand, the Frenchman looks certain to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

The Gunners cleared out multiple players from their squad during the January transfer window, which Merson felt was essential for their future. In his column for Sky Sports, he wrote:

"I think things are really positive for Arsenal at the moment. What they've done cannot be seen as anything but good for the club."

“Now, if Lacazette goes and gets 10 goals before the end of the season, they can’t get lazy and just give him a new deal worth £250,000-a-week, thinking it might be his season next season



Merson added that the club should release Lacazette regardless of how he performs in what remains of the 2021-22 club campaign.

"Now, if Alexandre Lacazette goes and gets 10 goals before the end of the season, they can't get lazy and just give him a new deal worth £250,000-a-week, thinking it might be his season next season. However, for me, Lacazette has had his time at Arsenal."

The 30-year-old has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this term. Lacazette has managed five goals and four assists in those matches.

"That cannot happen anymore" - Merson urges Arsenal to secure futures of young stars

Merson added that Arteta and co. need to ensure that they don't allow exciting young prospects to leave the club by delaying talks around a contract extension. The 53-year-old believes the Gunners need to learn from their past mistakes and address the situation early. He wrote:

"What Arsenal now need to start doing is working on not letting happen what has happened too many times in the past when as a fan, you are watching these bright young stars in action, and then all of a sudden you see I the press that they've only got a year left on their contracts."

Merson went on to add:

"That cannot happen anymore. They've got to keep on topping up players' contracts. They have good young players, and they need to keep on top of their contracts. They can't get lazy and have players run down their contracts and eventually leaving on a free."

Arsenal currently boast a number of talented youngsters in their squad. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have all impressed fans and pundits this season.

Adding some quality signings in the summer to support these players could transform the Gunners into title-challengers once again.

