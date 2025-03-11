“They cannot get rid of him” - Troy Deeney hails Manchester United star who has shown completely new character under Ruben Amorim

Pundit Troy Deeney has praised Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for raising his levels at the club since the arrival of Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese midfielder scored his side's only goal with a wonderful free-kick in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the weekend.

Bruno Fernandes has been a consistent performer for Manchester United since joining the club from Sporting CP in 2020, and even more so under Amorim. The Red Devils have struggled badly for most of the season but the 30-year-old stands alone in being able to hold his head high for churning out consistent performances.

In his Team of the Week column on BBC, former Watford man Deeney hailed Fernandes for his newfound character after Amorim arrived at the club. He also pointed out that the midfielder is the kind of player that the team needs to be built around, praising his goal against the Gunners.

Deeney wrote:

“I have been critical of Fernandes over the years. He is the type of person that got away with it when the team were poor under Erik ten Hag. Since the new manager has come in, he has shown a completely new level of character. If Manchester United want to get to where they aspire to be, then they need this guy. They cannot get rid of him. It was also unbelievable technique for the free-kick.”

Bruno Fernandes has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 25 games since Amorim took charge of the Red Devils in November. He has been pivotal to his side's better displays under the 40-year-old coach this season.

The United captain scored from a direct free-kick in the game at Everton last month to help his side overcome a 2-0 deficit and draw the game. He repeated the feat against Arsenal on Sunday, this time giving his side the lead in the game.

Much of Manchester United's hopes of tasting success this season lie on the ability of Fernandes to continue to produce the goods for them. With the UEFA Europa League up for grabs, Amorim will be counting on his captain to try and lead the side to the title.

Manchester United eyeing up move for prolific striker: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move to sign striker Samu Aghehowa in the summer. The Red Devils are expected to target a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 season after the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

Aghehowa has enjoyed a brilliant season with Portuguese giants FC Porto, scoring 20 times across all competitions for the club. The Spain international was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but ended up moving to Portugal when he left Atletico Madrid.

GiveMeSport reports that Ruben Amorim's side are keen on the young striker, who has a release clause of around £84 million in his contract with FC Porto. He joins Victor Osimhen on the Red Devils' wishlist, with the club set to prioritize a move for Aghehowa over Osimhen.

