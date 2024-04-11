"They are not getting anything at Anfield" - Chris Sutton makes straighforward prediction for Liverpool v Crystal Palace

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to defeat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, April 14.

The Reds suffered a massive blow on Sunday after they were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. They are now second in the league standings with 71 points from 31 games. They are behind Arsenal on goal difference (42/51), but still have a relatively good chance to win the title.

On the other hand, Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace are winless in their last five league games, losing three of them. To make matters worse, the Eagles have failed to defeat Liverpool in their last 13 league games, drawing two and losing 11. Their last win against the Merseysiders came back in April 2017.

Sutton made his prediction, writing (via BBC Sport):

"This is a must-win for Liverpool following their slip-up at Old Trafford. They have got some tricky games in their run-in but I don't see this being one of them, even though they play in the Europa League against Atalanta on Thursday."

He added:

"One issue for Jurgen Klopp's side is that Mohamed Salah has not been at his sharpest since he has come back from injury - he has been missing chances that you expect him to put away."

"Crystal Palace have now gone five games without a win since beating Burnley in Oliver Glasner's first match in charge. They need to pick up some points, and quickly, to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle but they are not getting anything at Anfield."

Sutton's Prediction: 3-0

"I need to keep going" - Liverpool star Harvey Elliott on pushing for a starting place ahead of Atalanta clash

Harvey Elliott has admitted he needs to stay patient and keep performing in order to earn a spot in Liverpool's starting XI. The 21-year-old's comments came during the Atalanta pre-match press conference.

Elliott has been a vital player for the Reds this season, playing as both a midfielder and right-winger. He has been effective as a substitute as well, registering three goals and seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Elliott said (via Liverpool's official website):

"I think it’s a bit of everything really – it’s in training, it’s in the games. For me it’s about being patient, I don’t really like to kick up too much of a fuss; I’m part of the team and I don’t want it to look like I’m being selfish. Whoever goes out and plays deserves to go out and play, there’s no doubt about that, every player is unbelievable and very talented."

He continued:

"So it’s just about staying patient and when I do get the opportunities, I need to make sure I take them myself. And I feel like I’ve been doing that to an extent this season, but I’m never satisfied, I need to keep going and putting in the performances."

Elliott has been included in the starting XI to face Atalanta later tonight (April 11). The two sides are set to face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals at Anfield.

