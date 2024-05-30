“They give you comfort” - Manchester United target explains what it’s like to play under INEOS’ ownership

OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been a long-term target of Premier League giants Manchester United, spoke out about how it's like to play for an INEOS-owned club. The company, which is headed by CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, acquired a 25 percent minority stake in the Red Devils in February.

Aside from United and Nice, INEOS also owns FC Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland. They are looking to establish a strategic footballing empire, somewhat resembling their precedents, the City Football Group and the Red Bull group of clubs.

Todibo has enjoyed three successful seasons at Nice since joining permanently from Barcelona for a reported €8.5 million plus addons in July 2021. He has made 136 appearances for Nice (including his loan spell in the 2020-21 season), being a consistent performer and one of the best centre-backs in the league.

Speaking about INEOS and the environment they have created at Nice, Todibo said (via Mail Sport):

"They changed a lot of things. They give us a comfort, so there is a mood around the team to allow the team to succeed. They put a lot of importance on being around the players, to give them the opportunity to have the best performance they can... They bring a winning mentality."

Manchester United will have a mass exodus of centre-backs in the summer. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans' contracts are set to expire, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are linked with moves away from the club due to their contracts expiring in 2025. In the given circumstances, INEOS will be eager to bring a centre-back of Todibo's calibre over to United.

Even though Todibo, 24, has garnered interest from fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United hold the upper hand due to the INEOS connection.

"The culture was different" - Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo opens up on his trials at Old Trafford aged 15

Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo has opened up about his trials at Old Trafford as a 15-year-old youngster, and revealed why he chose to join Toulouse instead.

He spoke about the unbelievable intensity during his trials, and claimed that he was just a teenager trying to enjoy the beautiful game.

He said: (via Mail Sport):

"I had trials at Nottingham Forest, Le Havre and Manchester United when I was 15 but chose to join Toulouse. The culture was different at United and Forest. They weren't like the players in my neighbourhood just trying to enjoy it, they were on a mission, trying to be a professional. That wasn't my mindset at the time, I was there to enjoy and play football."

Nine years later, United have re-ignited their interest in Todibo after his successful stint in Ligue 1.

When asked about the Red Devils' interest, he kept his cards close to his chest and grinningly responded:

"I'm going to keep that for me! Nice try."