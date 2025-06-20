"They don't have to do that when they go to Arsenal" - Rio Ferdinand names issue Mbeumo might face if he joins Manchester United

Former player Rio Ferdinand has opined that Bryan Mbeumo will have to adjust to the pressure that comes with playing for Manchester United if a move materializes. He added that the players moving to Arsenal do not have that problem.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents,' he said he is delighted to see Manchester United signing Premier League players. He added that the players would need less time to adjust, but the pressure of playing for the Red Devils would be a bit too much. Ferdinand said (via TribalFootball):

"Mbeumo wants to come, I know it. His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous. Again, another proven Premier League player. This is what I like, (playing) in the Premier League."

"There isn't no adjustment business. The only thing there will be (is an) adjustment because of the size of the club. They don't have to do that when they go to Arsenal. There isn't that pressure, the badge isn't as heavy. It's heavy, but it's not as heavy," he added.

However, former goalkeeper Ben Foster does not think Mbeumo is making the right decision by moving to Old Trafford. He believes the Brentford star should join Tottenham Hotspur. Foster said (via TBR Football):

"If you want to be part of something that's going to make you probably a better footballer and work hard, be part of a team, then go to Spurs with Thomas Frank. If you are happy picking up your wages knowing that there's going to be an awful lot more pressure, a lot more eyes on you, judgment, but with their record in the last couple of years of failures, then go to Manchester United."

Tottenham have reportedly made a £70 million bid to sign Bryan Mbeumo. However, Manchester United, who have made a £55 million bid, are his preferred destination.

Stuart Pearce tells Manchester United target to join Thomas Frank at Tottenham

Former player Stuart Pearce was on talkSPORT earlier this month and advised Bryan Mbeumo to join Tottenham. He added that the Brentford star would do well with manager Thomas Frank. Pearce said:

"I think it's the relationship between him and the manager. Obviously, he gets on very well with him it seems from the outside, and everything comes down to finances as well, if they match his aspirations. Thing is with Tottenham as well, he doesn't have to leave London. So if he doesn't want to change his city in any way shape or form, it's ideal for him."

Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha this summer and are looking to add more reinforcements.

