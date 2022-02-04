“They have to go and get him” – Paul Merson urges Manchester United to ‘break the bank’ for player who has improved ‘ten-fold’

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes Manchester United should break the bank for Declan Rice in the summer. The West Ham star has been heavily touted to leave the Hammers with a number of top Premier League sides interested in signing him.

RIce's contract runs until 2024 and West Ham are looking to negotiate an extension by 12 months, a clause they have in his contract. However, with United, Chelsea and Manchester City all lining up for his services, negotiations have stalled.

Merson feels Manchester United should go all out in their pursuit of the 23-year-old. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I think Declan Rice will be gone this summer. I think it will be Man United. If you're Man United, you've got to break the bank. If you look at their midfield, it is not strong enough. They don't dominate football matches and for me, they have to go and get him."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Paul Merson: "I think Declan Rice will be gone this summer. I think it will be #mufc , if you're Man Utd you've got to break the bank.” [sky sports] Paul Merson: "I think Declan Rice will be gone this summer. I think it will be #mufc, if you're Man Utd you've got to break the bank.” [sky sports]

Declan Rice is valued at a staggering £100 million, with reports suggesting that after potential add ons, his transfer fee could surpass Jack Grealish's British transfer record to City last summer.

Manchester United need Declan Rice more than Chelsea

Manchester United's midfielders have flattered to deceive this season. The club were looking to reinforce this department in January, with Donny van de Beek also joining Everton on loan.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.



(Source: MEN) Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.(Source: MEN) 🚨 Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.(Source: MEN) https://t.co/fFSOe5xqi8

Merson believes Rice can boost Manchester United's midfield from an attacking standpoint, considering his creative skills. The former Arsenal man believes the Manchester side need Rice more than Chelsea, who are spoilt for choice in midfield. Merson said:

"I think he is the best in the business. He has improved immensely and he has taken his game up not one or two, I think he has taken it up ten-fold. From a holding midfield player, he is bombing forward, scoring goals, getting chances, and making goals. I can't talk highly enough of the lad, I think he's been absolutely phenomenal."

He continued:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Chelsea could go and get him but they could do without him. They've still got Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante - three unbelievable midfield players and they dominate football matches. But you look at Man United and the midfield isn't strong enough to win anything really."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar