“If a manager comes in that he does not fancy, he might go, ‘I’m off’” – Paul Robinson sends Cristiano Ronaldo warning to Manchester United

Former England goalkeeper-turned-pundit Paul Robinson believes Manchester United could lose Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. According to numerous reports, Ronaldo might leave if he isn't impressed with the club's next permanent managerial appointment.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford last summer, and is the club's top scorer across competitions with 14 goals. However, he is in the midst of his worst scoring drought in more than a decade.

Moreover, United are only in the reckoning for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup, and unlikely to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson explained what he felt would happen next in the career of the phenomenal Portuguese forward, saying:

“I think it all depends on which manager comes in. A lot at Manchester United is hanging on the next manager. Let’s be honest, Ralf Rangnick is not going to be in charge. The relationship that United have got with Ronaldo on the pitch is very dependent on how things change off it this summer."

“I suspect the next manager will already have pre-conceived ideas of what he will want to do with Ronaldo. He’ll have made up his mind. I’m sure that will work both ways as well. I’m sure Ronaldo will have pre-conceived ideas of each manager. If a manager comes in that he does not fancy, he might go, ‘I’m off.’ United have got a huge decision to make. Players' futures depend on the appointment.”

Manchester United will hope to confirm their new manager as quickly as possible, with the English giants floundering yet again. The Red Devils will also hope to keep the mercurial Ronaldo as they aim to change their flailing fortunes. He is contracted with the club till next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo should score more goals - Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Burnley vs Manchester United - Premier League

While he made it clear that the issue lies with other players as well, Ralf Rangnick also noted that Cristiano Ronaldo needs to score more goals. That comes after the star missed a penalty against Middlesbrough, which has only added to his goal drought across six games.

Rangnick believes the United superstar is experiencing dwindling fortunes in front of goal. However, he also thinks Ronaldo's poor form in front of goal is affecting the club's attackers as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

The club have managed a poor four goals in as many games since their 3-1 win at Brentford. Unable to find the target often and win games the Red Devils might struggle to finish in the top four. Currently in fifth place, they trail fourth-placed West Ham United on goal difference.

Edited by Bhargav