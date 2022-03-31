"They are not going to compete" - Gary Neville says Mikel Arteta could leave Arsenal in summer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Mikel Arteta could leave Arsenal this summer.

Arteta was rumoured to be on the brink of dismissal at the Emirates when the north London side commenced the Premier League season with three straight defeats. However, the Spaniard has engineered a hugely impressive turnaround.

The Gunners are now fourth in the league table - three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and with a game in hand. Arteta and Co. look good to return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in five years.

However, Neville believes Arteta might not be at the helm come next season as he could seek a move to a team that is potentially challenging for trophies. The former England right-back told fans during Sky Sports' fan debate (via Football.London):

"It’s interesting when you’re in a cycle of a club, and you depress the ambition and have a significant period of failure because you then get really happy about finishing fourth. I found myself saying that about Manchester United. But it’s because of a depressed ambition."

Arsenal have been in somewhat of a nosedive following the departure of former manager Arsene Wenger in 2018. They have failed to finish in the top four since the Frenchman left the Emirates.

Neville believes Arteta could feel a fight for a top-four finish is all that Arsenal can challenge for in the coming seasons, saying:

"My concern is if Arsenal finish fourth this season – which to be fair, I think is 50/50, I still think there’s a long way to in that race – but if they finish fourth, that’s in some ways as good as it gets. You’ve got Pep (Guardiola), (Jurgen) Klopp, Man United, Chelsea, where can Arsenal go? They’re not going to compete."

The United legend gave a stark warning to Gunners fans that Arteta could feel he has reached the ceiling at the Emirates should the club finish fourth. He concluded:

"Mikel Arteta is a brilliant coach; I love that we’re seeing a team that he’s getting the maximum out of; I can see exactly how he wants to play, we all can. But he gets to fourth (and), if he was really hard about it, he’d probably say 'right, that’s the best I can do there; I’m going now and getting my next job'."

Could Mikel Arteta leave Arsenal?

The former Everton midfielder has masterminded a fine turnaround at the north London club this season, which can be attributed to his long-term planning.

His work in the transfer window has been criticised. However, the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale have flourished as have the rest of the squad in what has been an impressive campaign under Arteta.

His exploits appear to have not gone unnoticed, with L'Equipe (via Marca) reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Spaniard. However, Arteta was quick to shoot down those rumours, saying (via Mirror Sport):

“It’s very simple. I am extremely happy here and grateful that this is where I am.”

Arteta's men have won 17 of their last 25 league games, including five of their last six, as they seek a strong end to the campaign.

