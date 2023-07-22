"They were going to sign him" - Liverpool were confident of getting £100 million star this summer, claims journalist 

Journalist Ian Doyle said that Liverpool were confident of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. The midfielder, however, ended up at Real Madrid.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Bellingham in the summer transfer market. Jurgen Klopp's side, however, pulled out of the race, touting Bellingham's valuation as too costly for the club to afford.

Journalist Ian Doyle has now told Redmen TV:

“They’re not able to spend as much on players because they’re not in the Champions League. That’s fair enough and we know they missed out on Bellingham. I don’t care what anyone says, they were in for Bellingham and they thought they were going to sign him until Liverpool went rubbish and he went ‘no thanks’ and who can blame him?”

The Reds missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2023-24 season after finishing fifth in the Premier League in 2022-23. The Merseysiders, however, have made a few notable midfield additions in the summer transfer market already.

Alexis Mac Allister was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million while Dominik Szoboszlai joined from RB Leipzig for £70 million. Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure has also been linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the win against Karlsruhe

Liverpool managed to earn a 4-2 win against Karlsruhe in their pre-season game as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota (brace) got on the scoresheet for the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to the convincing performance following the game. The German manager was asked to share his take on the strikers getting on the scoresheet. He said (via the Reds' website):

"You have to ask them but I'm pretty sure they're pretty happy about that; I'm pretty happy about it, so that's good. Yeah, we could have scored [in the] first half already, I'm pretty sure this was a pen on Diogo, wow. It's all fine. We need to have problems in a pre-season – we had them, we overcame them today, good. Nobody injured, 45 minutes in everybody's legs, let's keep going."

The Merseysiders have a deep attacking pool in their ranks. Apart from the scorers in the game against Karlsruhe, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are also in the team.