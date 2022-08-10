"They are not good enough for the Premier League, let alone Manchester United" - Agbonlahor blasts 2 players and says United finishing sixth 'would be an achievement'

Former Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United duo Fred and Scott McTominay.

Manchester United played their first competitive match under Erik ten Hag against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday (August 7). However, things did not go according to plan as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls at home.

Much of the Red Devils' struggles were in midfield, where Fred and McTominay struggled to cope with their Brighton counterparts. The likes of Moises Caicedo and Pascal Gross, who scored twice, enjoyed a good day at Old Trafford.

Agbonlahor has now ripped into Fred and McTominay following their underwhelming performances against Brighton. He claimed that the midfield duo are not good enough to play in the Premier League. He told Football Insider:

“If someone said to me that McTominay and Fred were coming to Aston Villa, I think I’d stop supporting them. They are not good enough for the Premier League, let alone Man United."

“They are in a bad way. Diogo Dalot at right-back is not good enough. [Christian] Eriksen and [Bruno] Fernandes need the right runners and [Jadon] Sancho doesn’t run in behind, he wants it to feet."

Agbonlahor went on to insist that Manchester United would do well to finish sixth in the table this season. He feels the Old Trafford outfit could be forced to settle for a ninth-place finish this term. He said:

“As bad as it sounds, they could finish eighth or ninth. We talk about them finishing sixth, sixth would be an achievement with that squad. They are just not good enough, individually. As a squad, they are not good enough, simple as that.”

Ten Hag and Co. will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Brighton when they face Brentford in their next league game on Saturday (August 13).

Agbonlahor blasts Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho

Agbonlahor was also left infuriated by Jadon Sancho's performance against Brighton at the weekend. The former Aston Villa forward insisted that the 22-year-old has been 'getting away with murder' since joining the Red Devils.

“I look at Man United and they’re just not good enough. It’s not the manager’s fault, it’s not the players’ fault, they are just not good enough. Jadon Sancho has been getting away with murder since he signed, I think it’s three goals he’s scored [in the league]."

“He’s playing within himself, he doesn’t take anyone on, I’ve not seen him outpace anyone since he’s been at Man United. He’s been so, so bad. For £70million, it’s baffling."

Sancho has scored five goals and provided three assists from 39 appearances across all competitions since joining Manchester United for £73 million last year.

