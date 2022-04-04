"They are not a very good football team" - Alan Shearer delivers honest verdict on Manchester United's performance against Leicester City

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has lambasted Manchester United for their drab 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils dropped down to seventh following their draw against the Foxes, and took another step back in the race for the top four.

Ralf Rangnick’s side had to rely on Fred to equalize after going down to a Kelechi Iheanacho strike in the second half.

Rangnick decided not to use a recognized striker in his system as Bruno Fernandes played further forward. Paul Pogba was used in a more attacking role, but the Frenchman failed to produce an eye-catching display.

Marcus Rashford came on in the second half, but couldn’t muster anything noteworthy as United could only salvage a draw.

Shearer explained that Rangnick's side lacked energy and are not a very good football team at the moment.

He said:

"They were flat, Man United, no energy, no spark. Players looked disinterested, they are not a very good football team.

"When they play this way or this system, they make it easier for the opposition. When you play there you have got to have runners in behind, you have got to ask different questions of the back four and Manchester United did not have that.

"There was no focal point, there was nobody in the box to hit, no one to attack the ball if or when a ball comes in there. No [Edinson] Cavani, no [Cristiano] Ronaldo, it is another conversation to say if Marcus Rashford cannot get into that team, there has to be big issues in terms of his form."

Manchester United’s season could finish with a lull

Manchester United have nothing to play for except a place in next season’s Champions League. However, the Red Devils rarely looked like a team chasing a place in the top four on Saturday.

Rangnick’s side are currently three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth, as well as Arsenal. The Gunners, however, have two games in hand over the Red Devils.

With the season drawing to a close, Man United need to find their rhythm quickly in the coming week or so as missing out on a Champions League would be a big blow.

