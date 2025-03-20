"They got it wrong" - Piers Morgan responds after ESPN ranks Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others; shares updated top 5

English journalist Piers Morgan has shared an updated list of the top 25 football players of the 21st century, ranking Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi. ESPN recently ranked the top 25 players of the 21st century, with Messi topped the list and Ronaldo second.

ESPN ranked Arsenal legend Theirry Henry, former French midfielder Zinedine Zidane, and Luka Modric from three to five. Meanwhile, Piers Morgan took to X and shared an updated top five, with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo securing first place.

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazario was second, Henry was third and Ronaldinho was fourth. Moreover, he demoted Argentine superstar Lionel Messi from the top to the fifth position. He tweeted (via X/@piersmorgan):

"They got it wrong. 1) Cristiano Ronaldo 2) Ronaldo Nazario 3) Theirry Henry 4) Ronaldinho 5) Lionel Messi,"

Piers Morgan is also a long-time friend of Ronaldo. He also conducted the controversial interview with the Al-Nassr attacker, which eventually led to his exit from Manchester United at the end of 2022 after the 40-year-old showed his disappointment towards the club's management and former boss Erik ten Hag.

When Trent Alexander-Arnold chose Jordan Henderson over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

AFC Ajax v AZ - Eredivisie - Source: Getty

Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to play alongside in 2020. However, he chose former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson over the two football icons.

After the English defender completed 1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) in February 2020, he decided to interact with his fans via Q&A. In the post, a fan asked Trent Alexander-Arnold:

"#AskTrent would you rather play with Messi or Ronaldo?

The Englishman replied:

"Hendo"

Currently at Ajax, Jordan Henderson guided the Reds to the 2019/20 Premier League title and the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League. Additionally, he was also the captain of the side, when Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

In July 2023, he joined Al-Ettifaq but later left the Saudi Pro League side after only six months. He's currently playing for Eredivisie side Ajax and was recently called by Thomas Tuchel in the national squad ahead of England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

