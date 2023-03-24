"They have a great chance of winning the league" - Former Arsenal star backs the Gunners to win the PL this season

Arsenal legend Lauren believes the Gunners will win the Premier League this season. The Cameroonian revealed that he initially had concerns over whether Arsenal could succeed in their title push in the final stages of the campaign when the pressure certainly mounts up.

He told Sports Lens (via Metro):

"I always believe in positive thinking and I think this team has been absolutely brilliant since the beginning of the season. I was very concerned about this team and how they would cope mentally. When you get to this stage of the season, this period brings pressure and anxiety. If this team is capable of managing that pressure and that anxiety, I think that they have a great chance of winning the league."

SPORTbible @sportbible Arsenal’s 2020/21 PL season:

Finished 8th, on 61 Pts



Arsenal’s 2022/23 PL season:

Currently 1st, 69 Pts, 10 games left



Arteta knew to ‘trust the process’ Arsenal’s 2020/21 PL season:Finished 8th, on 61 PtsArsenal’s 2022/23 PL season:Currently 1st, 69 Pts, 10 games leftArteta knew to ‘trust the process’ 🔴 Arsenal’s 2020/21 PL season: Finished 8th, on 61 Pts🔴 Arsenal’s 2022/23 PL season:Currently 1st, 69 Pts, 10 games leftArteta knew to ‘trust the process’ 👑 https://t.co/Isy2ODEabR

Arsenal have shown their ability to tough it out in periods of adversity this season. The Gunners went through a rough patch in the month of February, going on a three-match losing streak that included a brutal 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Since then, Mikel Arteta's side have returned to winning ways. Notably, the north London outfit secured emphatic comeback victories against Aston Villa (on 18 February) and Bournemouth (on 4 March).

The tenacity of their performances has not gone unnoticed by Lauren. The Cameroonian added:

"They have proved that in the last couple of games – especially against Bournemouth. To bounce back from two goals down when you’re at the top and under pressure is not easy to do. This team has shown maturity and how to control the emotional parts of the game, that was what was brilliant in the Bournemouth game."

The Gunners will next face Leeds United at the Emirates on 1 April after the international break.

"We will have to wait" - Lauren on comparisons between current Arsenal side and 2004 'Invincibles'

The retired Arsenal full-back was an integral part of the iconic 'Invincibles' side that won the Premier League unbeaten in 2004 under legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Benchmark. Arsenal have only ever had more than 69 points after 28 games in a Premier League season once. In the 2003/04 Invincible season they had earned 70 points at this stage.Benchmark. Arsenal have only ever had more than 69 points after 28 games in a Premier League season once. In the 2003/04 Invincible season they had earned 70 points at this stage. Benchmark. 📈 https://t.co/j6LLXSBzwu

With only 10 games left to go and the Gunners eight points clear at the top of the league, it seems increasingly likely that they will become English champions for the first time in 19 years. This has naturally prompted many to draw comparisons between the current Arsenal side and the Invincibles team.

Lauren, however, insists that we must wait and see whether the north London outfit succeed in their title push this term before comparing the two teams. He said:

"Since 2005, Arsenal have always had good squads. I remember the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, Mikel Arteta – these players were all in really good teams. We came very close to winning the Champions League in 2006, but we didn’t perform well and lost to Barcelona."

He added:

"We will have to wait until the end of the season to see where this team ranks, but they absolutely need to win the Premier League before they can be considered the best team since 2004."

Poll : 0 votes