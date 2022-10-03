"They are not happy" - Pundit claims Premier League club are not happy and could sack manager

Former Bolton goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has opined that Premier League club Aston Villa could look to replace manager Steven Gerrard.

The revelation comes after Villa's 0-0 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on October 2. Despite Leeds United being down to 10 men in the 48th minute due to Luis Sinisterra being sent off, the Villans couldn't get a win.

They currently sit in eighth spot in the Premier League table, having only collected eight points from their first eight league games of the campaign.

They have won two games, lost two and drawn four out of their eight games so far this campaign.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Thank you for your support at Elland Road tonight. Thank you for your support at Elland Road tonight. https://t.co/MBKDWdkkC5

When quizzed by Football Insider, here's what Kenny had to say regarding Gerrard's situation at Aston Villa:

“Playing against a 10-man Leeds United side for 45 minutes you would expect them to win. They have only won twice this season. There are a few teams in the same boat. There has been a lot of draws. Gerrard is going to be under pressure. If you do not win for three or four games you are under pressure as a manager, I do not care who you are."

He further added that Aston Villa fans have not been happy with Gerrard for a while now due to the team's lackluster performances:

“Villa fans have been after Gerrard for a while now. They are not happy. They do not look to have progressed since Dean Smith. Let’s not forget, they have spent money. It is a difficult league though so I think he deserves more time.”

Villa are monitoring Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery as potential replacements for Gerrard.

Pochettino has been out of coaching since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this season. Unai Emery, meanwhile, is the current coach of La Liga side Villarreal.

Both coaches have previously taken charge in the Premier League. Pochettino managed Tottenham Hotspur while Emery was in charge of Arsenal.

What is Steven Gerrard's record for Premier League club Aston Villa?

Leeds United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Steven Gerrard was appointed Aston Villa manager in November 2021 after the club parted ways with Dean Smith.

He has been in charge of the Premier League side for 37 games, winning 13, drawing seven, and losing 17 of those matches.

He helped them to a 14th-place finish last season, seven points above the relegation zone.

The Villans will next face newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest away on October 10.

