“They are very happy and are winning basically every game” – Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets’ Inter Miami move hailed by ex-Barcelona forward

Former Barcelona forward Pedro has heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets for their prosperous transition to Inter Miami.

The legendary Blaugrana duo have been reassembled under the sunny Florida skies, thanks to David Beckham, who is a co-owner of the American club. So far, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored an eye-popping 11 goals in as many appearances. Busquets has also seamlessly adapted to his new surroundings.

The duo has guided Inter Miami to several milestones, including a historic Leagues Cup victory, a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final, and a chance at clinching a place in the MLS playoffs. Pedro, who shared the locker room with Messi and Busquets during their time at Camp Nou, told Televisione Spagnola (via GOAL):

“They are very happy and are winning basically every game. They made a great choice.”

Pedro's endorsement of his former Barcelona teammates has shown just how impressive they have been for the Herons this season. Nevertheless, there are challenges ahead for Inter Miami.

In their most recent MLS encounter, they suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United. The Florida-based team find themselves seven points adrift with just seven matches left to seal a playoff berth. While Lionel Messi was absent from this particular loss, the club's remaining fixtures will need to be improved upon, if they are to secure playoffs.

Thierry Henry weighs in on Lionel Messi's PSG stint after Barcelona exit

The chapter of Lionel Messi's career at Paris Saint-Germain left fans with mixed emotions, especially given the club's failure to clinch the Champions League trophy. While PSG narrowly secured the Ligue 1 title last season, the lack of European success has been seen by many as a blot on the Argentine legend's stint in the French capital.

However, Thierry Henry, a former teammate of Messi at Barcelona and a French football legend, offered a different perspective on the Argentine's time at PSG. Speaking on the show Rothen s’enflamme, Henry conveyed that he harbored no disappointment concerning Lionel Messi's performance at PSG (via PSGTalk):

“Disappointed with Messi at PSG? No. I know you’re going to laugh again, but how do you play with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé at the same time? When he played with the Argentina team, a structure where there are not three Messi’s, but just him, it puts him in a framework where he alone is the boss.”

After two years with the Parisians, the Argentine legend opted to leave France. A move to Barcelona may have been on the card, but he eventually decided to end his illustrious career in Europe.