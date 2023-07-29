“They haven’t asked for much advice” – Manchester United star makes honest admission on youngsters during pre-season

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen recently gave his thoughts on the youngsters at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's academy has famously produced many talents that have impressed at the senior level. David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Sir Bobby Charlton, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford are some of the former academy players who flourished professionally for the Red Devils.

Alejandro Garnacho also had his breakthrough season during the 2022-23 campaign. The 19-year-old left-winger scored six goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

More recently, Kobbie Mainoo was given a chance to impress during Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States alongside the senior team.

Many youngsters also featured in a pre-season friendly against Wrexham on July 25 with the only senior player in the starting XI being Jonny Evans. Unfortunately, they were outclassed and lost 3-1.

In a recent interview, Christian Eriksen praised the youngsters for their work ethic but noted that they aren't very vocal. He said (via Yardbarker):

"The young guys are doing well. I met many of them in last year's preseason as well as throughout the season when some of them trained with us. I think they have developed and become better than last season. You can see that in training and the way they act. There are some good players and they are some good guys."

He added:

"However, they haven't asked for much advice, but I think that's how the new generation is. They know best themselves, and I also think that it is good for them that they themselves find their place in the first team if they get the chance here."

Mainoo suffered an ankle injury against Real Madrid and is expected to be out of action for two months.

Christian Eriksen reflects upon his first season at Manchester United

Christian Eriksen recently spoke to the club's media, reflecting upon his first season at the club. He also highlighted his goals for the 2023-24 season.

The Red Devils signed Eriksen last summer on a free transfer on a three-year deal after he left Brentford. He had a stellar season and was a regular starter in the midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

In total, he made 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists. The 31-year-old was integral in Manchester United winning the EFL Cup and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Eriksen said (via Manchester United's official website):

“I think, in the end, we were satisfied with one trophy but definitely, of course, sad with losing the other final [in the FA Cup] to get one more trophy in that season."

He added:

“But I think it was a good start with the new manager and for me personally the first season and then now really it’s time to kick on and be better than last season. So definitely the aim is more trophies and hopefully as many finals that we can [reach] and then really show what we’re capable of in the league but also now in the Champions League.”

Eriksen could feature for Manchester United tomorrow (June 30) as they face Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly in the United States.