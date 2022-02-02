"They haven’t scored since New Year’s Day" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Arteta is under 'massive pressure' at Arsenal after selling Aubameyang to Barcelona

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is under massive pressure.

The Gunners had a forgettable transfer window in January, failing to sign any players despite being linked with plenty. They did manage to get several players off their wage-list, however, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being the biggest name to exit the club.

Aubameyang has reportedly joined Barcelona on a free transfer, with Arsenal confirming that he had departed by mutual consent. While the Gabon international hasn't played for the Gunners since December, their recent struggles in front of goal have led to questions about letting him leave.

Adding to those doubts, Agbonlahor recently told Football Insider:

“If I’m Arteta, I’m now under massive pressure. Arsenal haven’t scored since New Year’s Day, Lacazette and Nketiah are not the strikers who are going to get you into the top-four. You’re now relying on Martinelli and Saka.”

The former Premier League forward believes neither Alexandre Lacazette nor Eddie Nketiah have the quality to help the Gunners finish the season strong. He said:

“Out of all the teams fighting for the top-four, Arsenal are under a lot of pressure because they’re the only team who haven’t got a striker who is in top form. Lacazette is a striker you bring on for 20 minutes. Nketiah is a Championship striker.”

Agbonlahor also believes the London-based club could pay for the decision to sell Aubameyang, who he feels will do well for Barcelona. He concluded:

“As much as Arteta might have thought he’s won in the Aubameyang situation, he could lose in the top-four race. I think Aubameyang will score goals for Barcelona but it’s an easier league so you’ve got to put that into context.”

Arsenal have only the league to focus on for the rest of the season

In addition to scoring just one goal in the whole of January and an unfavorable transfer window, Arsenal also exited both domestic cups. The Gunners lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup before suffering a 2-0 aggregate reverse against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Having finished eighth last season, they also don't have any European football commitments in the ongoing campaign. This means Arteta's side only have the league to focus on for the rest of the season, which suits what suddenly looks like a wafer-thin squad. They are currently sixth in the league with 36 points from 21 matches.

The Gunners return to action on February 10 with a visit to surprise top-four challengers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

