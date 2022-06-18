"They are human and cry" - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez speaks about Messi's Barcelona exit, Lewandowski links and more 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened up on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona, which took place last summer.

The Real Madrid president has also reacted to Robert Lewandowski's links with the Catalan giants.

Messi was seen teary-eyed at the time of leaving Barcelona last year, as was Real Madrid's Marcelo earlier this week.

Perez claimed that players are only human and it's quite natural for them to feel emotional at the time of leaving the club after years of association. In an interview with El Chiringuito TV, the Real Madrid president said:

“That happens. The day they leave, they are human and cry. They really feel it. We saw it now when Marcelo left.”

The Real Madrid president has also shared his views on Barcelona's pursuit of Robert Lewandowski. He said:

“Can Barça sign Lewandowski? I don’t know. Let Barça do what they deem appropriate.”

Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal termsLewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal terms 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. https://t.co/VxbVgJZp3D

“I am not Barça’s sporting director. They can sign him, sure. He’s not free… He’s very good.”

Perez has also backed Barcelona president Joan Laporta to revive the Blaugrana from their financial crisis.

The Real Madrid president hailed Barcelona as a great club and believes that Barcelona doing well is a good thing for Spanish football. He added:

“Laporta had a lot of pressure on the subject of signing with CVC, but Barcelona are a serious club. Barça are one of the biggest clubs in the world, they can go through a difficult situation, but they will overcome it."

“Barça are a direct competitor of Real Madrid; but Barça and Real Madrid are the two best clubs in the world. To belittle Barcelona and put pressure on them is absurd. If Barça and Madrid prosper, we all prosper.”

Barcelona looking to cope with the absence of Lionel Messi, just as Real Madrid did after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Messi and Ronaldo have been two of the greatest footballers to have graced the game and have been decisive for the two Spanish clubs over the years.

But everything good must come to an end at some point and both Real Madrid and Barcelona have moved on from the generational superstars.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎙| Joan Laporta: “Messi’s case still saddens me. Should thank him. He gave us everything. We did what we did for economic reasons. Without him it is impossible to explain what has happened in Barcelona. Leo will be Barça, always, and he deserves eternal recognition.” 🎙| Joan Laporta: “Messi’s case still saddens me. Should thank him. He gave us everything. We did what we did for economic reasons. Without him it is impossible to explain what has happened in Barcelona. Leo will be Barça, always, and he deserves eternal recognition.” ❤️ https://t.co/rhkpCKTU8Y

The Blaugrana have struggled somewhat in the absence of Messi in the initial stages but have weathered the storm.

Los Blancos also faced some difficulties immediately after Cristiano Ronaldo left them, but they have also coped admirably.

