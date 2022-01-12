"They have some incredible people at the club" - Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United star to get advice from Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has urged Marcus Rashford to take some advice from Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to improve his form. Rashford’s form for Manchester United is a big worry as the Red Devils harbor hopes of finishing in the top four.

Rashford has put his injury troubles behind him but has struggled for form this season. The forward has managed just three goals in 15 games across all competitions so far in the campaign.

Despite the presence of several talented creative players, United’s attackers have flattered to deceive this season.

Berbatov explained Rashford should make use of having Cavani and Ronaldo in the squad and take some advice from the two experienced forwards. Berbatov told The Sun:

"They have some incredible people at the club, he should speak to Cristiano Ronaldo and ask him for advice. If there’s someone in the team who is experienced and is an icon in world football, like Ronaldo then go and ask him for advice, I’m sure he will give people time and wise words."

He continued:

"Edinson Cavani brings goals wherever he goes, he should speak to him too. Don’t be like me, talk to teammates, because that cycle of bad form can go on and on."

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball

thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Berbatov: Rashford can't be shy like me, a chat with Ronaldo could end his rut Berbatov: Rashford can't be shy like me, a chat with Ronaldo could end his rutthesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Speaking about the difficulties that strikers face, Berbatov also highlighted the importance of having a support system. He explained:

"Strikers need to score goals, it’s the job. Sometimes though, you can want it so much and you want to show everybody how much you care, you end up doing too much and it just doesn’t happen and you put even more pressure on yourself."

He added:

"When you are in that cycle, it’s difficult to look at the bigger things and this is where your friends, family and people you listen to come into play. They need to give you that advice."

Rashford will have an important role to play for Manchester United

After a torrid first half of the season, Manchester United changed managers. Ralf Rangnick's blueprint is yet to be seen on the pitch but the team have managed to pick up some important wins.

Rashford has all the tools to be a big hit under a proactive manager like Rangnick. However, the England ace needs to find his goal-scoring boots quickly.

Manchester United are still active in two cup competitions; the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will hope to go deep in both competitions. They cannot rely on Ronaldo doing the bulk of the goal-scoring like he did in the first half of the season. A player like Rashford could use the cup competitions to regain some form.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar