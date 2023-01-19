"They have all the ingredients to be champions"- Bacary Sagna talks up Arsenal's title credentials and names 3 key players who make them tick

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has claimed that his erstwhile club has what it takes to lift the 2022-23 Premier League title in May, pinpointing three stars for their crucial contributions this campaign.

The Gunners have been in stellar form in the ongoing season, sitting atop the table with 47 points from 18 games. Mikel Arteta's side has registered 15 victories, two draws, and one loss so far as the club is relishing a considerable eight-point lead over Manchester City.

The last time they were eight points clear at the top of the table? Their Invincible 2003/04 season, when they won the title by 11 points What a weekend for @Arsenal The last time they were eight points clear at the top of the table? Their Invincible 2003/04 season, when they won the title by 11 points What a weekend for @Arsenal 🔝The last time they were eight points clear at the top of the table? Their Invincible 2003/04 season, when they won the title by 11 points 🏆 https://t.co/t745416PC5

During an interview with FindMyCasino, Sagna was asked whether Arsenal could break their Premier League drought. He responded:

"I think so! They have all the ingredients to be champions. Most importantly, the way they play. The mentality they start every game with, the consistency they have and the trust they show in their own play is great. They don't concede many chances and when they do, in [Aaron] Ramsdale they have a goalkeeper that can stop the other team from scoring. They have all the signs of potential champions."

Heaping further praise on the current Gunners side, Sagna continued:

"It's the best Arsenal I've seen, since my side in 2007-2008... I think it's a scary team now. They are dedicated and you know they won't let it slip. As a team, they play like they are one unit."

Sagna also highlighted Gunners trio Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka as the Emirates side's key performers. He added:

"I was really impressed by Odegaard yet again, the way he organises the game, the way he plays is impressive. Partey plays like he's in his garden! Xhaka is so important in organising the game, defensively and always being in the right place at the right time."

Arsenal are next scheduled to face Manchester United in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

Arsenal enters advanced negotiations to sign Belgian attacker, says journalist

Taking to Twitter, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard in the winter transfer window. He wrote:

"Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. Personal terms already agreed — talks will continue to get deal done soon."

Trossard, 28, has emerged as one of the standout offensive-minded players in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Since arriving from KRC Genk for £15 million in the summer of 2019, he has scored 25 goals and laid out 14 assists in 121 matches across all competitions.

