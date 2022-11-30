"They did it, God love 'em" - President Joe Biden reacts to USA's victory over Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

President of the United States of America (USA) Joe Biden has praised the country's men's football team for progressing into the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts.

The Stars and Stripes needed a win in their final group-stage match against IR Iran on Tuesday (November 29) to progress into the last 16. They responded with a 1-0 victory to finish as runners-up in Group B.

Biden lauded the team for their win, saying (as quoted by JM Rieger on Twitter):

"USA! USA! That's a big game, man. When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."

The USA didn't have it easy against a spirited Iran side on Tuesday, with Greg Berhalter's men being kept at bay for much of the first half by their opponents. However, their skipper Christian Pulisic delivered a massive goal in the 38th minute.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie chipped a ball over the Iran defense to on-loan Barcelona defender Sergino Dest down the right flank. Dest headed the ball across the box towards Pulisic, who escaped his marker and finished bravely at the far post.

The Stars and Stripes kept Iran down to just four shots and only one on target, while managing 12 and five, respectively, of their own. Berhalter's side were solid in the second half and secured their entry into the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16.

USA will face Netherlands in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With their win over Iran, the United States ended the group stages unbeaten with five points from three matches. They finished two points behind winners England, who thrashed Wales 3-0 in their final Group B match.

The Americans will face Group A winners, the Netherlands, in the Round of 16 at this year's FIFA World Cup. The Oranje also ended the group stages unbeaten with seven points from three matches. They beat Senegal and Qatar by identical 2-0 margins, while drawing 1-1 with Ecuador.

Meanwhile, Group B winners England will take on Senegal, who finished second in Group A with six points after beating Ecuador 2-1 in their final match.

