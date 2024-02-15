"They are up against it" - Pundit suggests Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be 'lucky to win one trophy' this season

Pundit Taylor Twellman believes that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be lucky to win a single trophy in the 2024 season.

The Argentine legend joined the Herons in Florida after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired last summer. In his first half-season with the club, Messi guided them to the Leagues Cup, their first ever trophy, and helped them reach the Open US Cup final.

Messi has also been joined by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez at the MLS club. The four players have understandably raised fans' expectations for the upcoming season given their impressive record in European football.

However, Taylor Twellman is skeptical about the team's chances of winning multiple trophies this year. Speaking on Alexi Lalas' State of the Union podcast (via GOAL), he warned against such expectations with aging players:

“I can’t believe everyone and their mother has them as title contenders for four trophies. I don’t see it. I look at MLS history and the way the league is built on parity and I get it – Alba, Busquets, Suarez and Messi, but those are older players without a ton of tread left on those tyres."

Twellman also raised concerns about the Herons' attack:

"From what I’ve seen of Suarez, he has been offside 21 times in his first four games for Inter Miami. There is not continuity in the final third. A lot of people are saying ‘they're going to set a record, they’re going to win the Supporters’ Shield’. Let’s see, I think they are up against it."

"Because of the salary cap and the way that they are trying to build this roster, you are relying on four old players and the X-factor being the 37-year-old Luis Suarez – who from all accounts can’t train four days in a row without having his knee balloon up."

Twellman finished with his prediction for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi:

"I think they are lucky if they win one trophy.”

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in financial trouble ahead of new season: Reports

Inter Miami have caught the attention of football fans across the world by signing big names like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, while these additions have brought some buzz for the Herons, the club has also reportedly undergone some financial stress.

With the new MLS season around the corner, there are worries about the money the club has spent on their star players, which might breach the MLS's salary cap rules. Although the league allows for some exceptions for designated players (which includes Messi), reports claim that Inter Miami's recent expenditure has gone over the top.

The club must find a way to balance their finances by reducing the size of their squad. According to The Athletic (via Mirror), Inter Miami are planning to sell players like Jean Mota, DeAndre Yedlin, and Robert Taylor before the season starts on February 21.