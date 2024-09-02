“They just didn’t look fit enough” - Paul Scholes delivers worrying verdict on Manchester United after defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has shared his biggest worry after watching his former side fall to a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (September 1).

The Red Devils fell apart at Old Trafford and were unable to cope with Liverpool's intensity. Individual errors by Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo led to Luis Diaz scoring a first-half brace before Mohamed Salah netted in his third straight league game.

Despite it being just the third league game of the season, Scholes was left aghast by United's fitness levels, especially compared to Arne Slot's Reds. He said (via METRO):

"The biggest thing I noticed from being pitchside and looking at the players is Liverpool looked fitter and more athletic. (Kobbie) Mainoo took time to get going; Bruno Fernandes looked sluggish; (Joshua) Zirkzee needs game time as he hasn’t played."

He added:

"That was the big thing that struck me. We’re only early in the season, but they are things that worry me – are the team working hard enough behind the scenes to be as fit as they should be? They just didn’t look fit enough."

All the pressure will be on United boss Erik ten Hag to deliver in the coming weeks after he struggled last season, with the Red Devils finishing eighth in the league. Manchester United have lost back-to-back league games and are 14th in the standings with three points after as many games.

"Don’t make it individual" - Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes following Liverpool loss

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes didn't point fingers at any individuals after Casemiro and Mainoo struggled in the loss to Liverpool. The Portugal international put it down to the midfield duo attempting to be brave on the ball, noting that their errors are a part of the game.

Casemiro's struggles at Old Trafford continued against the Reds, as he was at fault for the opening two goals. The Real Madrid legend gave the ball away in midfield for Liverpool's opener before being robbed of possession minutes later, which led to the visitors' second goal. He was subbed off at half-time for youngster Toby Collyer.

Similarly, Kobbie Mainoo also failed to make an impact and was overshadowed by Ryan Gravenberch. He also lost possession in the second half, which led to Salah's goal. Fernandes told the club's media (via The Boot Room):

“We don’t need to be pointing fingers at everyone. That won’t help us now. What’s the point in saying Casemiro lost the ball or Kobbie (Mainoo) lost the ball? They lost the ball because they wanted to be brave. It’s part of football. Don’t make it individual.

“Casemiro is more experienced than me. I don’t need to tell him anything. He knows what football is about. He’s played for the two best clubs in the world. Kobbie is an excellent kid. I want him to try more and do this because it’s part of his game. They are huge players for us and will keep being.”

Manchester United will hope to bounce back in their next game against Southampton (September 14) in the league.

