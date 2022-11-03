"They just need to get a pen" - Arsenal star makes incredible contract extension claim

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has declared that he is happy at the club and wishes to sign a new contract.

The 21-year-old has been in startling form this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his 12 Premier League appearances. The Brazil international has become a first-choice starter on the Gunners' left flank and has been a standout performer in the division.

However, Martinelli's contract is set to expire in June 2024, which has raised concerns among Arsenal supporters that he may soon be on the move. However, during a press conference ahead of his team's Europa League clash with FC Zurich, Martinelli made his intentions over his future clear.

The youngster told reporters (as per CBS journalist James Benge):

"They just need to get a pen."

Martinelli was further asked if the current talk over his contract was a distraction to him, to which he replied:

"I really don't care. I want to stay. I want to score in the next game."

The winger has been a revelation for the Gunners since his arrival from Brazilian side Ituano in 2018 for just £6.4 million (Transfermarkt). He has registered 23 goals and 15 assists in 105 games for Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka is 'fine' after weekend injury scare

The England winger limped off in the first-half of Arsenal's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on October 30. However, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the knock was not as bad as initially feared.

Arteta admitted that Bukayo Saka has missed one or two training sessions, but is now feeling fine. He told reporters (as per Football 365):

“Yes. Bukayo just missed one or two (training sessions) and he was fine today. We’re using our brains and our common sense, but obviously he had a kick. He was uncomfortable with it, we made the decision to get him off and now he’s feeling fine.”

Arteta was in a heated touchline debate with Saka and Arsenal club doctor Gary O'Driscoll and explained that the winger was trying to play through the pain. The Spanish boss further added:

“The conversation was easy – ‘he’s in, or he’s out’ – but in between we can’t have a player (injured) for five, six, seven minutes. So you are on the pitch or you are outside the pitch, or you’re going to be outside the pitch then sit on the floor and get off."

He added:

“We have to make a decision and that’s it because we cannot delay a situation like that because every minute that a player is not 100 per cent to play is costing the team and we need to make those decisions quickly.”

