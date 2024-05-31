"They just need to keep building" – Pundit explains how Lionel Messi's Inter Miami can improve after their surprise loss to Atlanta

Ex-Arsenal star Kieran Gibbs has revealed how Lionel Messi's Inter Miami can bounce back from their recent 3-1 Major League Soccer (MLS) loss against Atlanta United.

Earlier this Wednesday (May 29), Inter Miami failed to extend their stellar 10-match unbeaten run in the league at the Chase Stadium in Miami. After Saba Lobzhanidze scored twice on either side of the break, Messi scored in the 62nd minute of the clash. But, Jamal Thiare put the contest beyond doubt with his 73rd-minute goal.

Speaking on the Inter Miami Weekly Show, Gibbs claimed that Tata Martino's outfit need to keep pushing on while correcting a few of their mistakes. He said (h/t Inter Miami News):

"I think they just need to keep building. We have seen set-pieces are a problem but that's been quiet recently. We used to start games in a sloppy manner, but we're starting to settle. For me, now, it's all about keeping the squad fit and healthy and keeping them confident."

The Herons, who have lost just three times in the league this season, are currently atop the MLS Eastern Conference Table with 34 points from 17 matches. They will next face St. Louis City, who are 11th in the Western Conference table, at home on Saturday (June 1).

Meanwhile, Messi will join Argentina men's national team's training camp in Miami on Monday (June 3). The Barcelona great will first represent La Albiceleste in their friendly game against Ecuador on June 9 and then play in their clash against Guatemala on June 14.

Inter Miami midfielder details experience of playing alongside Lionel Messi on the pitch

Speaking recently on the Morning Footy podcast, Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi shed light on his experience of teaming up with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He said (h/t Inter Miami News):

"His presence is big, so you're always trying to focus on what you're doing and what you can do to help him, and it helps me a lot because I play close to him and I need to know his position, and his presence just gives me focus and motivates me a lot."

Cremaschi, 19, has made eight MLS appearances for Inter Miami in the ongoing season. The United States international has scored two times and has missed 10 overall matches due to a groin problem.

Messi, on the other hand, has been in sensational form for the Herons this season. The 36-year-old has scored 13 goals and laid out 11 assists in 14 matches across competitions for Tata Martino's side so far.

